If you’re always one season ahead of everyone and have an unhealthy obsession with the “skip intro” button on Netflix, you need no introduction to Adolescence. At the heart of this British TV series is the unsettling story of the arrest of a 13-year-old boy for the murder of his female classmate, delving deep into the complexities of male violence in today’s world.

The central theme of the series is the grip that the internet’s ‘manosphere’ has on shaping the worldview of men. This online subculture, notorious for promoting hypermasculinity and misogyny, has become a toxic force shaping the viewpoint of young men. The series brings this issue into sharp focus, showing how easily adolescents are sucked into its web of harmful ideologies. It paints a chilling picture of how these digital spaces, often masquerading as empowering for men, can instead push them toward violence and a distorted sense of identity.

The word red pill comes from the 1999 movie “The Matrix,” starring Keanu Reeves. It refers to the iconic scene where Neo must choose between a blue pill—to remain blissfully ignorant—or a red pill, which reveals the harsh realities of the world. Lately, “red-pilling” in the manosphere has become a metaphor for awakening to supposed societal truths—particularly regarding feminism and gender roles—often framed with an adversarial view toward women. Red pill communities—often championed by figures like Andrew Tate, who openly advocate extreme views—serve as a gateway into a dark world where young men are taught to see women as adversaries and to justify their frustrations. Vulnerable young boys, such as the protagonist Jamie, may fall victim to these communities—believing they are discovering “truths” about masculinity—but instead get caught in a cycle of isolation, aggression, and violence. Tate’s brand of toxic masculinity is just one example of influencers promoting harmful content that misguides young minds and stokes feelings of entitlement and rage.

Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them. Margaret Atwood

Adolescence perfectly encapsulates the rise of incel (short for involuntary celibate) culture, a community of men who believe women are responsible for their lack of romantic success. Incels harbour resentment toward women and blame them for their isolation and frustrations. Adolescence not only portrays Jamie as a victim of this culture but also highlights how the entitlement and rage bred by incel ideology can culminate in tragedy—like the violence he ultimately commits. The series chillingly portrays how adolescent boys—at a critical stage of identity formation—can be drawn into communities where resentment toward women is carefully cultivated.

Jamie’s tragic descent into violence is a stark illustration of how deeply ingrained resentments and misguided beliefs can lead to real-world harm. Through his tragic story, Adolescence sheds light on the profound impact that such online spaces can have on adolescent boys. It effectively shows the dire consequences of an increasingly digital world where destructive ideologies spread unchecked. The show carefully examines how the intersection of red-pilling, incel culture, and online masculinity cults has shaped not just Jamie’s actions, but the mindset of a generation of boys who are at risk of falling down similar paths.

Adolescence is a stark, haunting portrayal of the destructive power of digital subcultures and their impact on vulnerable young minds. By weaving together themes of toxic masculinity, red-pill rhetoric, and incel culture, the series offers a chilling examination of how these ideologies shape the worldview of adolescent boys. Through the tragic story of Jamie, the show underscores the dangers of online communities that promote hypermasculinity and misogyny, revealing how easily young men can become ensnared by harmful beliefs that distort their sense of identity and entitlement. Adolescence serves as both a poignant reflection on the real-world consequences of unchecked digital radicalization and a call to action to protect the next generation from falling victim to these toxic forces.

