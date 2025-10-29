Love Is Blind… or Is It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In conversation with Navya Nitash at HCMUJ, written by Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ.

More than a dating show, Love Is Blind is a fever dream with amazing lighting. The concept is simple enough to sound like a social experiment but chaotic enough to ruin your trust in modern romance forever. People talk to each other through walls, confess their deepest traumas to disembodied voices, fall in love (again and again), and get engaged before they even know what the other person looks like. Netflix calls it “an experiment.” I call it emotional Russian roulette with glamour.

To get some real perspective, I sat down with Navya — who, if love was a subject, would already have a PhD in heartbreak and human nature — to unpack the practicality and drama of it all. This isn’t a review. This is a therapy session disguised as an interview between two girls who’ve seen too much, felt too deeply, and still believe in love just enough to hate it. Every word you’re about to read is pure Navya energy: funny, emotional, slightly existential, and painfully honest. We kept it almost exactly as she said it because you can’t script truth, and honestly, why would we?

So here we are. Love is blind. Or so they say. But Navya? She’s not buying the full Netflix fantasy. She’s somewhere between “aww” and “I need a lawyer.”

Do you actually think love can form without physical attraction or visual cues? Or is that just Netflix-level optimism?

Navya starts with a sigh that says she’s seen things. “I’m someone who values deep emotional connection, but physical attraction exists for a reason. It’s that initial spark — not compatibility, just a spark. You can be attractive as hell and still have no brains. Give me a man with a mind, please.”

She pauses, eyes gleaming like she’s reliving something. “For me, it’s about principles, outlook, maturity. I don’t want to mother a man. I want someone who takes the lead, brings out my femininity. But also, I love my independence. I just want to take the backseat sometimes. Eldest child syndrome, you know?”

Then she adds, “Honestly, a person can be attractive but have zero depth. I’d rather have someone who sees me for me, understands why I’m emotional, and values my thoughts. Physical beauty can come later. Attraction can grow.”

But she’s also brutally real: “If someone isn’t close to your type physically, it can be a sudden turn-off. Still, everyone deserves a benefit of doubt.”

Netflix, are you taking notes?

When they finally see each other, does the shift from emotional to physical chemistry ruin things or just reveal them?

Navya doesn’t hesitate. “I’ve seen both happen. In Love Is Blind: Dubai, there was an overweight man and a beautiful woman. She was instantly shocked when she saw him, but she gave him a chance because of his character. He treated her like a queen. Every girl wants that. It’s rare to find someone who actually means it.”

Her tone softens. “Sometimes that first sight ruins it, sometimes it reveals everything. Depends on whether you were in love with the person or the idea.”

What does the show get right about modern dating? And what’s just delulu for TV?

“The show actually nails the quality-time thing,” Navya explains. “They really focus on emotional bonding in the pods. Couples talk about trauma, family, humour, values. And then, bam, they’re sent on a honeymoon. Three days, 24/7 together. It’s like an emotional speedrun.”

“But the delulu part?” She laughs. “Deciding your life partner in one month. Madness. True colours don’t show that fast. In Love Is Blind France, nobody worked out. In the UK version, only one couple did. Men get scared, women keep trying, and that says a lot. The women hold the relationship, compromise, give second chances. The men? They panic. Commitment-phobic kings.”

If you were in the pods, would you fall in love or just trauma bond in an echo chamber?

Navya looks confused. “I don’t even know how much time they spend in those pods! I think it can start as trauma bonding, but only if the guy is emotionally mature and grounded. Falling in love is big. I think I’d fall during the apartment phase, when reality hits. Not in the pods. Definitely not.”

Is the concept of “love is blind” realistic, or just a poetic way to say people settle?

She smiles softly. “I genuinely believe love is blind. You can fall in love anytime, anywhere. But it’s subjective and depends on your definition of love. For me, love is energy. It’s not about what you see, it’s about what you feel.”

What’s the most unrealistic thing about the show?

“Oh my god,” she groans, “deciding lifelong commitment in a month. It’s ridiculous. Also, where’s the inclusivity? They always bring conventionally attractive people — blonde hair, blue eyes, gym body. Someone’s type, guaranteed. Also, why no disabled people? It’s like Splitsvilla in formalwear.”

Be honest: do you think some contestants just go there for clout?

Navya rolls her eyes so hard you can hear it. “Of course! Some literally break the no-phone rule. In Love Is Blind France, one guy went out of the pods to a bar, flirted with everyone, slept with someone, and got kicked out. No remorse. And the wild part? Even the irrelevant contestants get DMs after the show. Fame is fame. Some people go for love. Some go for followers.”

Which contestant annoys you more: the “I’m here for love” ones or the “let’s cause chaos” ones?

“Definitely the chaos ones,” she snaps. “Why give someone fake hope? Why play with feelings? What will you gain? The macho tag? Being nonchalant isn’t cool. Genuine people are already rare, so don’t make it worse.”

Why do people still root for red flag couples?

“Biopsychology,” she says. “red flags give an adrenaline rush and a dopamine hit. People confuse toxicity with passion. Then reality hits, and heartbreak follows. Personally? I don’t root for any of them. Especially not the short guy who mocked his tall fiancée for wearing heels. Nope.”

What’s one thing you’d change to make the experiment real?

“We could tone down the glamour and luxury. Make it less curated, more messy. Because that’s what love is. Messy.”

Do you think the idea of “blind love” appeals to us because we’re tired of dating apps?

She nods. “Absolutely. Dating apps are all faces and bodies. Swipe left, swipe right, done. Hinge tries with prompts, but people still treat it like Tinder. Love Is Blind gives the illusion of depth, but it’s just speed dating with soundproof walls.”

What does Love Is Blind reveal about performing love for the camera?

Navya leans forward. “Some couples are real. Most are performing. Reality hits, and they run. I remember this one guy from Love Is Blind UK ended his marriage over text. TEXT. After the girl fought with her family and he promised forever. His brother confessed on camera, that no matter how perfect the girl is, he just cannot commit. Men really said, ‘Delete feelings.’”

Do we over-document love to prove it’s real?

“Kind of,” she says. “I believe in the evil eye. I’d post that I’m taken but not who took me. Some couples post to prove they’re happy, to get validation. It’s so subjective, but personally, I like my love quiet.”

What did the show teach you about human connection?

She laughs, then sighs. “That men are cowards. Out of a hundred, maybe one or two are actual gems. Love Is Blind UK had two marriages end via text. Another guy told his wife to remove her ring after seeing his ex at the gym. Like, be so for real.”

If “love is blind,” what’s toxic?

“The switch,” she says loudly. “One day it’s forehead kisses, next day it’s ‘you’re my best friend’ or ‘I never really had feelings for you to begin with’ and block. Be clear about your intentions. If you’re here for fun, say it. Don’t waste people’s time and energy.”

Which moment made you scream the loudest?

“In Love Is Blind UK, this guy was engaged and still flirting with an ex from the show. Two weeks before marriage! The fiancée just wanted reassurance and he went clubbing instead where he met up with said ex. I was ready to throw my phone. Men will say they want love, but the second it’s real, they run.”

If your life was a Love Is Blind episode, what would your pod confession be?

Navya takes a long pause before she speaks. “I’m needy. I need love, reassurance, validation. Maybe it’s a lot, but I don’t think it’s too much. I come with baggage, trauma. I just want to be taken care of for once. I’ve always been the giver, never the receiver. I want someone to make me feel like the five-year-old me finally got her safe place. If you’re going to leave, do it now, not later. Save me the heartbreak and the emotional turmoil. Detachment isn’t easy, especially for me, who feels very deeply.”

Maybe love is blind. Or maybe it’s just wearing tinted glasses.

The conversation ends, but her words linger: raw, messy, and real. Navya believes in love, but not the kind that’s manufactured for television. Her version is honest, exhausting, alive. Watching Love Is Blind might make you scream, cry, or throw your pillow at the wall, but somewhere beneath the chaos is the truth of our generation: we’re all just trying to find someone who chooses us with open eyes.

So maybe love isn’t blind after all. Maybe it’s just painfully self-aware.

