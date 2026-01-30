Jake Sully Returns as Toruk Makto (But Are We Really Here for It?)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are movie moments that make you gasp politely. There are moments that make you whisper, “No way.” And then there are moments that make you clutch your popcorn, spiritually levitate, and accept that you will be emotionally unavailable for the next three to five business days. Jake Sully reclaiming the title of Toruk Makto in Avatar: Fire and Ash belongs firmly in category three.

Because listen. We are talking about the man who already rode Pandora’s apex nope dragon once, traumatised half the galaxy, united clans, fell in love, defected species, started a family, grew braids, adopted children, and somehow still looks mildly apologetic about all of it. Now he is back in the saddle. Again. With Lo’ak narrating like he is passing down a legend carved into volcanic stone tablets. With that line about Jake knowing there was no other way. With Toruk itself apparently going, yes, this one. With every Na’vi in a five kilometre radius immediately standing straighter.

If you are wondering why the internet combusted into capital letters and bird emojis, welcome. Grab a seat. We have emotional aviation to discuss.

Why Jake Sully visibly flinches every time someone says ‘Toruk Makto’.

Because it was born out of chaos, not destiny.

Let us establish this loudly, lovingly, and with dramatic jazz hands. Jake Sully did not roll out of bed, sip a little Pandora espresso, and whisper, today feels like a sky god moment. He climbed onto Toruk because he was cornered, grieving, panicking, trying to stop planetary collapse, and running on approximately three emotional brain cells and a prayer scribbled on a leaf.

So when people later chant “Toruk Makto” with full choir harmonies and mist machines, Jake hears: chosen one, mythic warrior, prophecy with abs.

Meanwhile, inside his skull, he is screaming: Mate I was free climbing a murder dragon while emotionally unstable.

That tiny grimace he does every time someone says the title is not false modesty. It is the look of a man whose worst spontaneous decision turned into a cultural holiday.

Because he hates being put on a pedestal.

Jake’s entire arc is stitched together with humility and guilt. He knows exactly what humans did to Pandora. He carries that weight like a weighted blanket he never ordered but now apparently cannot return.

Calling him Toruk Makto turns him into a symbol.

A banner.

A walking prophecy with cheekbones.

And Jake is like, I am literally just a bloke. With trauma. And loyalty issues. And a wife who could out shoot the sun.

He does not want worship. He wants belonging. Huge difference. Monumental difference. One puts you in statues. The other lets you sit by the fire and eat in peace.

Legend status isolates him, and my guy is already species displaced, culture hopping, and emotionally juggling fourteen crises at once. The pedestal is not cosy. It is cold. It is high. It has terrible legroom.

Because it reminds him of the cost.

Every time someone says Toruk Makto, the memories clock in for work. Neytiri’s grief. Hometree falling. The Na’vi turning on him. The moment he realised he might lose everything he loved in one catastrophic afternoon.

Toruk Makto is not just cinematic lighting and wind in your braids.

It is blood, betrayal, and I nearly lost my entire life energy.

So his expression tightens. Softens. Flickers. That is not pride. That is memory doing parkour across his ribs. The kind that sits heavy in your lungs. The kind you carry quietly so nobody else has to.

Because he did not do it for glory.

Tattoo this on your frontal lobe in tasteful cursive.

Jake did not ride Toruk to be important.

He did it because he loved Neytiri.

Because he loved the forest.

Because he refused to let Pandora burn.

So when people chant the title, part of him feels like they are applauding the spectacle instead of the reason.

And Jake is a reason over recognition man. A cause over crown lad. A hero violently allergic to his own hype. He would rather fix the problem than become the poster.

And honestly… he is just a bit awkward about it.

Let us not pretend this man suddenly unlocked majestic monarch mode. Jake Sully is not a slow turn, wind fluttering, dramatic pause kind of legend. He is a:

scratches neck

“yeah uh… that happened”

stares into the middle distance

kind of hero.

Toruk Makto is capital L Legendary.

Jake is lowercase j trying to feed his kids and stop civilisation collapsing before dinner.

The mismatch is doing gymnastics. Olympic level. Gold medal emotional dissonance.

Why Jake becoming Toruk Makto again hits harder than the first time.

The first time Jake bonded with Toruk in Avatar, it was desperation with a side of cinematic audacity. He was out of options, hearts were broken, Hometree was gone, Neytiri was rightfully furious, and this man said, what if I simply climbed onto the most terrifying creature in the sky and hoped the vibes worked out.

In Fire and Ash, though. Oh. This is not vibes. This is legacy management, the “only” way.

By now, Jake Sully is not just a warrior or a husband or a dad who keeps losing track of his teenagers. He is a symbol whether he likes it or not. The Na’vi do not see a bloke with self doubt and a military past. They see the man who once rode the impossible. They see the bridge between worlds. They see the person history textbooks are going to italicise.

So when Lo’ak narrates that Jake knew there was no other way, that is not hero hype. That is a son watching his father step into myth mode because the alternative is watching his people burn. It is not flashy destiny energy. It is grim, jaw clenched, shoulders squared, fine I will carry the sky again energy.

And Toruk respecting him this time matters so much I could write a doctoral thesis and still not calm down. The first bond was raw, wild, borderline feral survival instinct. This one feels earned. This one feels like two apex beings making eye contact mid apocalypse and silently agreeing, right. We do this together.

Everyone respecting Toruk Makto in that moment is not about worship. It is about cultural gravity. That title is emergency protocol carved into Na’vi history. It only surfaces when the world is wobbling on its axis. Jake stepping into it again is basically Pandora’s version of pulling the glass case alarm and whispering, may Eywa forgive us.

Pun fully intended. The stakes are sky high.

Lo’ak narrating the return is the emotional equivalent of being drop kicked by generational trauma.

If Jake narrates, you get exhaustion. If Neytiri narrates, you get righteous fury and poetry sharp enough to slice metal. But Lo’ak. Sweet, reckless, perpetually bruised Lo’ak. That boy narrating his father’s return as Toruk Makto is a different flavour of devastation.

Because Lo’ak grew up with the legend. He grew up knowing bedtime stories where Dad rode a flying god and changed the course of a planet. To him, Toruk Makto is not a surprise twist. It is an inherited thundercloud. Something looming in the family history like a prophecy scribbled in the margins.

So when he says Jake knew there was no other way, what he is really saying is that his father chose to shoulder something enormous so his children would not have to. That is parental sacrifice at thirty thousand feet.

You can almost feel the awe tangled up with fear. Pride braided with dread. The quiet realisation that once your parent becomes a myth, the danger has officially escalated.

And Jake’s face during all of this. Sir. That expression deserves its own IMDb credit. It is not triumph. It is not swagger. It is a man who understands exactly what that title costs and pays anyway. Again.

He does not preen when people call him Toruk Makto. He absorbs it. Like a storm front rolling through his ribcage. Because he knows that every time the world needs Toruk Makto, the world is in terrible shape.

Which honestly is such a Cameron-coded move. Heroism but make it emotionally inconvenient.

Fire, ash, and the unbearable heaviness of being iconic.

The title Fire and Ash is doing heavy lifting and Jake’s Toruk comeback is basically its mascot.

Fire is the battle. The eruption. The clash of clans, machines, ecosystems, and ideologies. Ash is what settles afterwards. The grief dust. The memory residue. The part nobody puts on posters.

Jake returning to Toruk Makto is not a victory lap. It is him walking straight into the fire knowing the ash is coming for him later. And still going.

What makes this deliciously painful is that he never wanted to be the myth guy. He wanted a family. A forest. A reef. Some peace and quiet. Maybe a week without warfare. Instead, destiny keeps handing him aviation licenses to trauma.

And the Na’vi responding with instant reverence is not blind faith. It is cultural memory kicking in. The stories say Toruk Makto only rises when extinction is knocking politely and sharpening knives. So when Jake appears in the sky again, it is not applause. It is relief. It is terror. It is collective, oh no, it is that bad.

I love how the film frames that respect not as adoration but as acknowledgement. Like, we know what this means. We know what it costs. We know you would not do this unless everything else had failed.

Jake Sully is the reluctant sky button. Press only in planetary emergencies.

Which makes the whole thing so poetic it hurts. Fire destroys. Ash remembers. And Jake is standing in between, wings overhead, carrying both.

Someone hand this man a blanket and a therapy voucher.

Legends fly, but they land with bruises.

Jake Sully becoming Toruk Makto again in Avatar: Fire and Ash is not about spectacle, even though the spectacle is so loud it rattles your bones. It is about inheritance. About what happens when a man realises his greatest weapon is not a gun or a strategy, but a story people believe in so fiercely it can move armies.

It is about a son narrating his father into history. About a creature of the sky choosing the same rider twice. About a title that only emerges when hope is on life support and someone has to plug it back in manually.

And honestly. The reason it hits so hard is because Jake never looks comfortable with it. He does not glow with pride. He grimaces with resolve. He accepts the crown and immediately feels its weight. That is the kind of heroism that sticks to your ribs.

So yes. I screamed. I cried. I mentally replayed the sequence for weeks. I wrote notes app essays. I annoyed my friends. I developed a Pavlovian response to wings.

Because when the sky darkens, the fire rises, and ash starts drifting through the air, and Jake Sully climbs onto Toruk one more time, you do not just watch a battle.

You watch a man choose to become a legend again so everyone else gets a chance to stay human, or Na’vi.

And that, besties, is what I call emotionally aerodynamic cinema.

