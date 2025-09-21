Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Is it Cringe Or Are You Too Afraid To Take The Limelight?

POV: A bunch of happy adults.

SCENE: 

She posted a video of herself doing silly things with her friends like screaming her lungs out while riding on a two-wheeler in the open sky, laughing out loud in a garden or on the streets, dressing up “more than she is supposed to”, being childish with their boyfriend/girlfriend or just being her their absolute self. 

COMMENTS:

“Ngl, it was cringe, though the girls were hot.”

“Funnn!! But it’d be cringe if we did it.”

“Why is she so overdressed? They weren’t going to a wedding!”

“CRINGE ALERT!!”

“Seeing these people, I feel happy I didn’t do these shitty and uncomfortable activities.”

And many more.

You’ll come across countless comments like these under the reels of people who are simply… happy or just trying to live their life. And in a world where so many of us deal with mental unwellness, where being happy or experiencing happiness feels like a BIG DEAL to people in certain phases of life, what’s wrong in doing things that genuinely make you happy?

Think like, some friends are just laughing, being a bit loud unconsciously, roasting each other reliving memories and suddenly they notice people staring and judging. Why? Because they “dared” living the moment. And thanks to those people, they’ll start to become conscious about being “too” happy in public. Isn’t living life to the fullest, the bare minimum one should do?

At the end of the day, you’ll always meet people who dislike you being on top or outshining amongst others. They can’t even fully live in the fear of being judged. Nonsense!

It’s hard to get out of pain when you’ve been there for quite a long. It’s like pain may get out of you, but you can’t get out of pain. As always, your wounds will end up hurting others, that’s also a reason to heal yourself till a certain level before getting in THE relationship. 

You have to make sure your world revolves around you only (in the positive terms, I’m talking yk). I mean, it’s literally your life. If you don’t love yourself, then who ,exactly, will? Basically, you’ll be criticized by one and appreciated by another, but neither should define your actions.

You have to be really kind to yourself first, and then to others. You have no idea how vulnerable a soul can already be.

Hence, it’s better to be cringey than being unhappy and non-cringey.

