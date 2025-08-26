Food Outlets at MUJ’s GHS: A Guide for Freshers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From overpriced pizza to god-tier chicken, here’s the ultimate elder-sis approved GHS food outlets guide you didn’t know you needed.

So you’ve landed at Good Host Spaces (aka GHS), probably starving after your first round of classes, already tired of the mess food, and wondering where exactly to blow your pocket money. Don’t worry, I’ve been there, literally. After three years of living here, burning holes in my wallet, and eating my weight in parathas, fries, and waffles, I present to you the only real guide you’ll ever need to get over crappy mess food.

Think of this as your unfiltered food GPS: where to actually eat, where to just sit and gossip, and where you’ll end up crying about the ₹300 you blew on dry pizza. Some spots are holy grails (I’m looking at you, Zaika chicken), others are maybe just overhyped (Dialog goers, why are you like this?). But trust me, by the end of this list, you’ll know exactly which outlets deserve your money and which deserve to be ignored like your 9 a.m. class.

The CW

Food Outlets on the Boys’ Side.

1. Chatkara: No one really comes here to eat. There’s a lot of seating space for gossip or just to chill since it’s right outside the subway that leads to campus. The food is a little expensive, but if you’re ready to splurge a little: good food, good life.

2. BluSpring (Indya Foods): This outlet, right near Chatkara, is run by the same company that still runs Good Host Spaces’ OG mess that existed before GHS had to build one for the incoming freshers’ crowd. If the mess is too far, come here for snacks. Cult favourites are chicken puff or maska patty. Cheap, quick eats when you’re late for class and need to fill your stomach. Plus, since it’s right near the subway, you can quickly grab something to eat and be on your way.

3. Mini Meals: Food? Never tried it. But the shakes and cold coffee? To die for. They often run offers like 30% off on three juices, which makes it worth it. Add the ₹20 ice cream topping to your shake or coffee and life just gets better.

4. Burger Farm: A few steps from Chatkara. Order through their dedicated app or go to the outlet, both work. They only start block delivery after 11 p.m. and have the best cheese ever. While the burgers are expensive (₹120+), they’re genuinely better than McDonald’s.

5. Dialog: In my opinion, the most overhyped outlet ever. If you’re into thin-crust pizzas, this could be your go-to. The alfredo sauce and mushroom sauce pastas are crazy good too. But otherwise, people just come here to sit in the AC, listen to loud music, and spend way too much money. Who allowed Dialog to be this expensive, huh?

6. The Selective: Up the stairs in front of Dialog, to the left. Let me just say: less food, more make-outs. Most of the gossip I heard in first year was about frustrated guards shooing away even more sexually frustrated students. I’ve never had food here, but it must be good for it to become such a primal, oops, prime spot.

7. Taste of India: Right in front of the stairs that take you from Dialog to Selective. Oh, memories. If your club or chapter seniors ever promised you a treat, you were probably brought here. It’s cheap, it’s good, it’s friendly. Comfortable seating, warm ambience, and giant portions: perfect for 1-2 people to share after an exhausting event. From Chinese food to Chole Bhature to Dal Chawal, you’ll find it all.

8. Zaika: Right next to Taste of India. Hand to God: BEST CHICKEN EVER. No specifics needed, just know that from starters to curries, parathas, and rolls, this place never misses. There are vegetarian options too, but it’s not known for them, IYKWIM.

9. The Crazy Chef: Next to Zaika. Cheesy Italian fries. Trust me. If I wasn’t a human who needed nutrition or someone who believes spending ₹147 on fries every day is normal, I’d be gobbling this daily. It’s the perfect mix of pizza and peri-peri fries. On that note, the pizza here also slaps, and yes, they still do Hawaiian for the pineapple-on-pizza lovers.

10. Subway: After Dialog, we reach Subway. Yes, the Subway. Footlongs, anyone? It’s a cult classic when you’ve got parents’ money to spend. But honestly, your pocket money is better spent elsewhere. It’s good to try when you’re feeling bougie, but nothing exciting beyond the brand name.

11. Pizza Bakers: Sharing space with Subway, Pizza Bakers is home to the most gobsmackingly delicious pizza. The crust and cheese may be “too much” for some, but I love my pizza thicc and my cheese hot, creamy, and drippy. The cheapest options like onion & cheese or corn & cheese pizza hit every time. They’ll drown you in oregano if you ask, even for late-night orders. But PSA: don’t waste ₹40 on their extra cheese dip, it’s tragic. Just buy a cheese slice from Elite Mart or Sanchay and melt it with your hair dryer. Tastier and more economical.

12. The Waffle & Co.: A short walk from Pizza Bakers and Subway. New, but already a hit. We used to have the Belgian Waffle here, but it was too expensive for regular student budgets. This one tastes pretty much the same but is way more pocket-friendly.

13. Dev Sweets and Snacks: After crossing Waffle & Co. and the Fire & Security office, we reach Dev. Known for the cheapest and tastiest snacks. Lava cake and choco ball? Heavenly. The sundaes? Deadly in the best way. Sandwiches, subs, and burgers have endless options and are all good. Drinks too: fresh lime soda, blue lagoon, iced teas… you literally cannot miss here.

14. Tea Tradition: Another short walk from Dev. The staff feels like family, and the owner is the sweetest. The food is awesome, though the pizza felt a little dry. Great breakfast combos, amazing drinks, and that nimbu pani, literally life-saving if you’ve got food poisoning. Also doubles as the budget café if you want aesthetic pictures without leaving the hostel.

15. Chilling Point: I’ve only tried the strawberry shake here and it’s solid. They also stock imported chocolates. You won’t see much of a crowd—probably because there’s barely space to stand—but it’s the closest to the mess if you just want ice cream or a quick drink.

16. The Kitchen & Curry: From Chilling Point, head upstairs to the mess’s first floor. I’ve neither tried it nor heard much praise. The menu prices alone were enough to scare me off. Thank you, next.

Food Outlets on the Girls’ Side.

17. Tandoor: The OG desi baddie. (And yes, I’m still talking about food, not Poo in K3G.) You won’t find better Indian food anywhere on campus or in the hostel. But you also won’t find pricier Indian food. The warm lighting and aromatic tadka make it a solid date spot. Exchange students also end up here having their “Indian food is stinky” bubbles burst, with smiles on their faces.

18. Amul: Right across from Tandoor. Yes, the Amul. Amul doodh peeta hai India. This is where my Punjabi ass first spotted a one-litre lassi tetra pack and chugged it in record time. Did you know: Shashi Tharoor’s sister inspired the blue-haired, cute mascot you see running in their ads and packaging to this day. But that’s a story you can read another time. Back to food, now, you’ll find ice creams, milk, shakes, all the dairy classics. Actual food? Haven’t tried, haven’t heard much.

19. Kebab Nation: As the name suggests: kebabs, rolls, and more rolls. Nothing life-changing, just solid, reliable food.

20. Saras: Opposite Amul. The stop for when you finally remember “health is wealth”. Fresh fruits and juices are their specialty, and they do them well. While I still don’t think a guava should cost ₹60, when I’m sick, Saras is where I’d sell my soul for that freshness.

21. Food Court Co. — Gobblers, Monginis, Momo Street, Krispp, Waffles & More: Three steps away from Saras. Yes, Monginis. Need I say more? This is the newest addition to GHS and already thriving. From hot momos to classic Monginis cakes, they’re doing everything right. Location is tricky though, previous outlets here shut down because they were so underrated (RIP Eggitalian and Chaat Corner). Hopefully Monginis’ big name keeps this one alive.

22. Waffle Fit n Fresh: Up the stairs near Tandoor, first floor. Cheap, warm waffles. Good if you want them, not life-changing.

23. Havmor: Left from Waffle Fit n Fresh. The definition of perfect cheap eats. Super quick too: ideal if you’re about to catch a train and suddenly realise you’ll be starving. One of the first outlets I was introduced to in college and still a soft spot.

24. Italian Oven: Next to Havmor. THE plug for cheap, perfect pizzas (not too thin, not too thicc), garlic bread, pasta, and more. Great for birthdays as ₹400 can feed a crowd of 8.

25. Cook House: Heading back downstairs, you’ll spot Cook House: the overachieving elder sibling of Taste of India. They do it all: small eats, proper meals, Chinese, rolls, Indian, Italian, continental, salads, soups, Maggi — everything. The food is good but not unforgettable. What is unforgettable is the bill, which will have you begging your parents for more money.

26. Devine: Yes, the spelling error kills me too. I know it’s somewhere near all these G1 outlets, but the same outlet exists inside campus, so most people just go there. Lots of late-night delivery, but honestly my friends tell me to not bother when it’s easier to grab it on campus.

27. Zero Degree Café: Head down the stairs and towards G1 entrance. Expensive, but solid small eats: fries, wings, nuggets, momos. Won’t fill you up, but good for the occasional indulgence.

28. Stardom: After G1 entrance you’d find Stardom. Once my shining star, now… waning. But maybe I’m just bitter that my favourite outlet is now charging a delivery fee for block delivery, even though their G2 outlet is literally a few floors below me. Ouch. That said, the food is unbeatable: sasta (cheap), sundar (delicious), tikau (lasting). Giant Rim Zim sandwich for ₹140 that will make both you and your roommate think you overate and need a third to finish one sandwich, crispy aloo tikki burgers for ₹60, pastas, rolls: you name it. If this were a rating, Stardom is my #1. Don’t skip the brownie cold coffee or biscoff cheesecake if you have ₹120 to spend.

29. Let’s Go Live: One step away from Stardom and easily my #2. Famous for “make your own pasta”: pick your pasta, sauce, veggies, and a non-veg item. But the menu doesn’t stop there: sandwiches, wraps, naan-pizzas (NAANZAS!), and Mexican delights. Endless variety and consistently delicious.

30. Jaipur Bakers: Another three steps away from Let’s Go Live is Jaipur Bakers. As their name suggests, they do cakes, and small eats like hot-dogs that you might find at any bakery. (Hero Image’s cake is from here BTW.) For any birthday, you will find yourself pre-booking a cake here. It’s nothing out of the ordinary but the cakes are delectable, which is why you’d always find a crowd here. You can also get cheaper but similar cakes at Stardom.

31: Nescafé: Near Jaipur Bakers, you’d find your home to the cult favourite Paneer Kulcha. Have you heard about it? If you have then you’ve probably eaten enough to never think about them again. As their brand suggests, they have the OG Iced Tea, Cold Coffee and Cold Chocolate ready-to-go. You will find yourself going back for more maggi, pastas, burgers, and sandwiches. Nescafé is also the only outlet you’ll find open at 8 a.m. if you don’t like the breakfast of the day.

32. Chinatown: Last but never least, Chinatown: my roommate’s ride-or-die and my #3. Best Chinese food in GHS. I love the American chopsuey; she swears by chowmein, egg fried rice, honey chilli potato, and salt & pepper veg. Once when she dared to order something new, the staff even asked if her “usual” was bad last time. Prices can creep up (₹400+ for three dishes), but honestly, it’s worth it.

So there you have it: 32 outlets, countless calories, and more gossip than the MUJ confession page. Whether you’re hunting for ₹60 street-style rolls, splurging on date-night dal tadka, or just finding a spot to cry over your timetable, GHS really is its own food planet.

Here’s to surviving on mess food, thriving on bahar ka khana, and finding your own rim zim sandwich-sized slice of comfort at hostel.