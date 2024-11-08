Fandom Fashion: How TV Shows and Movies Influence Style Trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest gentle reader, I know you are guilty of finishing a series and then pretending that you’re in it- becoming your personality for days and weeks to come. That’s alright because so am I. In today’s pop culture, TV shows and movies do more than entertain- they set trends. From Euphoria‘s bold makeup to Bridgerton‘s Regency-style gowns, fandom fashion has become a significant influence on global style. Colour and clothing psychology plays a massive role as viewers form emotional connections with characters and their wardrobes, the line between fiction and real-world fashion blurs, transforming iconic on-screen looks into everyday streetwear. This article explores how much money you and I spend on fandom-based fashion after finishing a series.

Euphoria: Makeup and Y2K Revival

Don’t lie to yourself and just agree to the fact that at a time we were all drawing tear drops from glitter on our faces and singing Watercolor Eyes by Lana Del Rey. No? Just me? IMPOSSIBLE. Euphoria serves as a key example of how television can influence trends. Not unlike today’s MUAs and beauty influencers, characters utilise fashion and cosmetics as forms of self-expression, presenting styles that merge early 2000s nostalgia with a modern twist. The series has breathed new life into Y2K trends- low-rise jeans, mini skirts, and brightly coloured tops. Though everything about beauty and fashion is at the finest, its most significant impact lies in makeup, showcasing stunning eye makeup designs that incorporate glitter, vibrant hues, and distinctive shapes. Fans on social media platforms have jumped on this trend, inundating the internet with Euphoria-inspired makeup tutorials and styles. These striking aesthetics have established glittery eyes and bold eyeliner as essential elements in both the fashion and beauty sectors.

Bridgerton: Regency Core Renaissance

Bridgerton has highlighted Regency-era fashion with its romantic and extravagant style. While watching the show, all of us could imagine ourselves in those beautiful ensembles. Awe-struck, I myself threw all my money at corsets and the like after watching Bridgerton. Dresses with empire waists in pastel hues, puffed sleeves, and fine lace became wildly popular, giving rise to a trend known as “Regency Core.” Fashion labels quickly jumped on the bandwagon, launching collections featuring silhouettes inspired by this period, while users inundated social media with DIY Regency outfits, modernising the sophistication of the early 19th century. The enchanting quality of Bridgerton’s wardrobe allows enthusiasts to indulge in the fantasy of a different time, simultaneously impacting contemporary fashion with modern twists.

Stranger Things: 80s Nostalgia

Stranger Things has significantly contributed to the revival of 80s fashion. The characters in the show wear high-waisted jeans, windbreakers, and retro sneakers, which has led to a widespread return of the defining styles of that decade. Companies such as Levi’s and Nike have embraced this revival by launching collections inspired by 80s aesthetics. The influence of the show is so strong that even haircuts like shaggy mullets and voluminous curls are making a comeback. Vintage fashion enthusiasts have adopted the style from Stranger Things to create outfits that blend both retro and modern elements.

Mad Men: Mid-Century Chic

Mad Men sparked a resurgence of 60s fashion, showcasing characters in impeccably tailored suits and elegant dresses. Its influence extended to both men’s and women’s attire, as styles such as pencil skirts, sheath dresses, and slim suits made a comeback. The series also left its mark on accessories, reviving elements like fedoras, pocket squares, and pearl necklaces. Enthusiasts of the show embraced this chic style for both professional and formal settings, blending mid-century sophistication with contemporary fashion trends.

The Queen’s Gambit: Chessboard Chic

The Queen’s Gambit sparked a renewed fascination with chess and the fashion of the 1960s. Beth Harmon’s clothing, characterised by sleek lines, chequered designs, and mod-inspired ensembles, set new trends. The show’s incorporation of monochromatic themes and chessboard patterns influenced mainstream fashion, leading to the emergence of chequered prints and vintage jackets in collections from various designers. The understated elegance of Beth’s attire resonated with viewers, establishing it as a favoured style reference.

The Hunger Games: Dystopian Couture

The Hunger Games series introduced the concept of dystopian fashion to the mainstream. The flamboyant Capitol fashion, characterised by exaggerated hairstyles, bold makeup, and avant-garde outfits, found a niche in the world of high fashion. Costume designers and fashion houses like Alexander McQueen were influenced by the movie’s portrayal of extravagant dystopian styles, and elements of the look have since appeared on runways. Meanwhile, Katniss Everdeen’s rugged, survivalist wardrobe inspired practical, utilitarian fashion trends- think combat boots, cargo pants, and earthy tones.

Gossip Girl: Preppy Perfection

The original Gossip Girl helped define the 2000s fashion landscape, with its characters embodying Upper East Side glamour. Serena’s bohemian-chic style and Blair’s preppy, polished looks became iconic and inspired wardrobes worldwide. Headbands, knee-high socks and structured blazers all made a comeback, and even years later, the 2021 reboot rekindled interest in these classic looks. Gossip Girl remains a timeless fashion reference, influencing everything from everyday streetwear to luxury collections.

Celebrity Influence and Iconic Style Moments

Beyond just TV shows and films, celebrity culture plays a crucial role in influencing fashion trends. Celebrities featured in these popular series often become fashion icons, shaping what people opt to wear on the red carpet and in their daily lives. Zendaya, known for her role as Rue in Euphoria, has emerged as a style inspiration due to her remarkable ability to shift effortlessly between edgy streetwear and high-end couture. Her impact, combined with her participation in a groundbreaking show that challenges the norms of both storytelling and fashion, has established her as one of the most significant fashion influencers of her era.

In a similar way, actors in historical series like Bridgerton have revived old-world elegance, bringing it back into contemporary fashion discussions. Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton, has been spotted donning modern adaptations of Regency attire at various events, solidifying the link between the series and its impact on current fashion trends. These stars act as representatives for the fashion movements they help to foster, motivating fans to replicate their styles both on screen and in real life.

Additionally, collaborations between TV and film productions and fashion labels have become more prevalent. In 2021, the luxury fashion brand Fendi joined forces with The Undoing star Nicole Kidman to create a clothing line that drew inspiration from her character’s wardrobe. Likewise, Euphoria’s connections with beauty brands such as Face Lace and Innisfree further highlight how closely intertwined fashion and entertainment are in today’s society. These partnerships blur the distinctions between fandom and fashion, giving viewers the chance to incorporate elements of their favourite series into their personal aesthetics.

Nostalgia and Retro Revival

Fandom fashion not only affects modern trends but also has the ability to bring back past styles. Series such as Stranger Things and Mad Men have led to a comeback of vintage fashion, reviving the styles from the 80s and 60s, respectively. In particular, Stranger Things has played a significant role in reintroducing 80s fashion, with its characters wearing high-waisted jeans, graphic t-shirts, and nostalgic sneakers. The show’s nostalgic vibe has inspired fashion collections, retro-themed photo shoots, and even Halloween outfits, as fans strive to embody the carefree essence of that decade.

On the other hand, Mad Men has triggered a resurgence of mid-century modern fashion, as its elegant, tailored outfits have translated into a revival of 60s-style dresses, pencil skirts, and sharp suits. The impact of these nostalgic shows goes beyond clothing, influencing the aesthetics of these eras in areas like interior design, accessories, and even beauty trends such as hairstyles and makeup.

The Power of Social Media in Amplifying Fandom Fashion

In today’s digital world, social media significantly enhances the impact of fandom fashion. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest are filled with users generating content based around their beloved TV series, films, and style trends. Both influencers and regular fans demonstrate how they blend fandom-inspired outfits into their daily wardrobes, making it easier than ever for fashion to transition from fiction into real life. TikTok, especially, has emerged as a central space for fandom fashion, with trending challenges motivating users to replicate outfits or makeup styles inspired by shows like Euphoria and Bridgerton. Hashtags such as #EuphoriaMakeup and #RegencyCore has attracted millions of views, igniting trends that rapidly spread across the platform and beyond. This democratisation of fashion allows anyone with internet access to engage in fandom fashion, whether they are crafting DIY ensembles from their own wardrobe or purchasing high-end items influenced by their favourite characters.

TV shows and movies aren’t just influencing fashion- they’re defining it. From the glittery, Y2K-inspired looks of Euphoria to the retro charm of Stranger Things and the elegant Regency Core revival from Bridgerton, fandom fashion is a powerful force in the style world. As entertainment continues to merge with fashion, the looks that captivate us on-screen are becoming an integral part of our everyday wardrobes.

