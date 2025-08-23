Don’t Invalidate: Every Emotion Counts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wherever we scroll, there’s always this gentle reminder: “Good vibes only.” And though it looks cute on a Pinterest panel, that’s not how actual life goes. Sometimes we feel sad, worried, mad, or simply exhausted. And faking those emotions doesn’t make us tough, it simply isolates us further.

I’ve seen how quick we are to brush off what we’re experiencing. Like, “Why am I even mad about this? Other folks have it worse.” Or we say we need to “stop overthinking” because we think we’re being negative. But seriously? That’s just invalidating ourselves. And when we internalize them, they don’t go away instead they accumulate.

Nowadays many people speak more about mental health than last generation ever has, yet simultaneously we’re under so much pressure to constantly be alright. To hustle, to smile, to pretend like nothing bothers us. But sometimes things do bother you. And that’s not weakness. So what do we do instead?

Journal it maybe? Getting things down on paper can sort the chaos in your brain.

Speak to someone you trust: a friend, a sibling, a parent, a therapist. Speaking it aloud feels lighter.

Video journaling: Just turn your camera on and speak, even if nobody ever sees it. It’s still a release.

Your emotions don’t require a filter, a justification, or a motivational post. They just require room. And the moment you start allowing yourself to actually feel, that’s when healing starts.

Mental health is not about ramming positivity. It is about being truthful to yourself, the good, the bad, and all the things in between. And you don’t have to be alone through it. Occasionally, when we’re told things like “just stay positive” or “don’t think too much”, it’s like our hurt is being dismissed. Positivity is wonderful, but toxic positivity is not. What it does is instruct us to suppress what we feel rather than work through it. Imagine falling and scraping your knee, and someone says, “Just think happy thoughts.” That won’t heal the cut, right? Our minds work the same way. True healing occurs from admitting something is wrong and permitting yourself to feel so.

The pressure becomes even more crushing. Between social media highlight reels, competition in school, and anxiety over what comes next, many of us exist with a silent burden. We measure ourselves against other people’s perfect lives, and through comparison, our own weaknesses begin to feel illegitimate. But suffering doesn’t require justification. It’s all right to be down even if all your ducks are rowed on paper.

What we require is healthier means of letting it out. Keeping a journal can contain your thoughts and make them less overwhelming. Discussing with a trusted friend can remind you that you are not alone. And in case words prove to be too heavy, even dictating a voice note or a video to oneself can provide relief. The goal isn’t to appear “strong” at all times, the issue is to be honest with yourself. Your emotions are important. And once you embrace them, you open doors to expansion, mending, and actual positivity.

