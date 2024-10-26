The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

OCD or obsessive-compulsive disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by unwanted thoughts and repetitive behaviors or compulsions. It is often associated with something known as a thought spiral. Thought spirals are peculiar things, which can lead one into a metaphorical abyss of negative and anxiety-inducing ruminations.

Compulsions can manifest as nagging urges to wash one’s hands or feet repeatedly, tap a surface a certain number of times, clean a space over and over again, organize things in a particular way, or anything else. These urges are often without a reasonable cause and may seem illogical to someone on the outside, looking in. However, a person suffering from OCD sees them as obligatory- almost involuntary actions and feels compelled to follow through with them.

Having OCD is not the same as being a “clean freak” or “being obsessed” with something, rather it is a diagnosed medical condition with serious complications. It may take up hours of one’s day and interfere with one’s daily routine. Obsessive thoughts are unwanted and uncontrollable and people with OCD don’t enjoy acting on their compulsions but feel forced to do so, fearing something bad might happen if they don’t. People often throw around phrases like “so OCD” in casual conversation, not paying mind to how insensitive their words are. Inaccurate depictions of OCD in pop culture have almost made it into a new fashion trend that everyone wants to hop on, diminishing the severity of the issue.

On the brighter side though, there are quite a few noteworthy examples of healthy OCD representation in media.

One of the most remarkable works of fiction featuring a main character with OCD is John Green’s “Turtles All the Way Down” John Green, who himself suffers from OCD, presents a compelling and genius commentary on how life with OCD feels like, letting the readers in on the inner workings of the protagonist’s mind. John Green tells his story, and the story of thousands, through the main character, Aza’s voice. His lyrical and almost poetic prose offers a fresh narrative on this age-old disease. The story is a poignant tale of love, loss, and friendship. (It is also the source of inspiration for this article!)

Another significant portrayal can be found in “Every Last Word” by Tamara Ireland Stone which tells the story of Sam, a junior high school student who has purely obsessional OCD, and her journey as she navigates through relationships with people and self-discovery. The story is beautifully written and presents a meticulous depiction of pure O (a form of OCD characterized by obsessive thoughts without visible compulsions) and offers valuable insight into this aspect of the disorder.

OCD has baffled doctors and researchers alike as no one knows the exact reason behind the disease. It affects the way the brain processes certain neurotransmitters such as serotonin, but what causes so is still a mystery.

Take it from yours truly- life with OCD can feel like a lot, especially when you are at college. The anxiety of moving to a new place, and being away from home, combined with the fear of not fitting in, and the increased academic pressure can take a toll on one’s mental health. Having to deal with problems like OCD on top of that is unpleasant, to say the least. (It may even feel like the literal end of the world at times :()

However, just like every other mental health problem, there are ways to deal with OCD and ease the discomfort it might cause in one’s daily life. Here’s a few of them-

Reach out: share your thoughts and emotions with your friends and loved ones, let them know how you feel; connect with like-minded individuals and communities who share your values (like Her Campus!!) and I can promise you will find your place among them.

share your thoughts and emotions with your friends and loved ones, let them know how you feel; connect with like-minded individuals and communities who share your values (like Her Campus!!) and I can promise you will find your place among them. Seek Therapy: therapy is one of the most impactful treatments for OCD, and something I can personally vouch for; it might feel like a huge step at first however, it can turn into a tremendously supportive experience over time.

therapy is one of the most impactful treatments for OCD, and something I can personally vouch for; it might feel like a huge step at first however, it can turn into a tremendously supportive experience over time. Relax: college can be extremely mentally and physically draining, take time out for yourself to sit back and relax; activities like reading, listening to music, or simply going for a walk can do wonders for one’s mind.

college can be extremely mentally and physically draining, take time out for yourself to sit back and relax; activities like reading, listening to music, or simply going for a walk can do wonders for one’s mind. Know that You’re Not Alone: last and most important, having OCD, or any other mental health problem for that matter, is an incredibly isolating experience hence, it is important to always remember that you are not alone in this journey and that you’re going to be okay.

