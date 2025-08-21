Decoding MUJ’s ‘Discipline on Top (DoT)’ Policy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From black dots to white ones, here’s everything you need to know about the new “Discipline on Top (DoT)” policy: served with sass, sincerity and a side of survival tips.

What if you’re vibing in your hostel room, playing Diljit Dosanjh at decibels only dogs should hear, and suddenly, boom, you’ve just earned yourself a Black DoT? No, not a new tattoo or a chic bindi. A DoT, my friend, is the shiny (read: dreaded) way Manipal University Jaipur has decided to keep us on our toes (and hopefully, off the Directorate of Student Welfare’s “naughty list”).

The Discipline on Top (DoT) Policy is the institutional reality show, and every student is a contestant. The stakes? Your scholarships, your Face ID access, even your shot at placements. The vibe? A mix between Pooja’s dustbin fight on Bigg Boss and your mum’s deadly side-eye when you come home after curfew.

This policy is about culture, accountability, and the not-so-gentle reminder that your actions echo, whether or not you think about it in the moment. But don’t panic, we’re here to break it down with humour, honesty, and just enough elder-sister energy to help you dodge those dreaded black dots or revive your reputation with white ones instead.

What even is a DoT?

At its core, the DoT policy is MUJ’s attempt to keep campus discipline in place using a structured, transparent, and fair system. It’s like karma, but with paperwork. Lots of paperwork. Every action you take on campus, good or bad, has a ripple effect.

Slip up? You might get a Black DoT (aka a record of your offence).

(aka a record of your offence). Glow up? You could earn a White DoT (aka a redemption badge for good behaviour).

Think of it as Hogwarts house points, but instead of Gryffindor losing points for Harry’s antics, you might lose your Face ID privileges for a week.

The three-tier system of drama.

Offences under the DoT policy are neatly categorised like Netflix genres:

Minor offences (1-2 dots): The sitcom-level stuff.

Forgetting your ID card, breaking dress code, blasting music, or *gasp* public displays of affection. Basically, all the teeny-tiny things your warden already gives you bombastic side-eye for.

Major offences – I (3-4 dots): The thriller category.

Sneaking out, money-lending, smoking on campus, or pulling a disappearing act from the hostel. This is where the plot thickens.

Major offences – II (5-6 dots): The full-blown crime drama.

Fighting, stealing, weapons, drugs, ragging, or harassment. This is the level where your Netflix series gets cancelled because the producers (aka Proctorial Board) had enough.

Each slip-up = Black DoTs. More dots = higher-level penalties. It’s basically moral Jenga.

Wait… there has to be more? Right?

Of course, there is! ICYMI, our University wouldn’t let us off that easily. Here is the official policy but let me explain it to you in easy words, because documentation makes everything sound scarier than it is. Well… maybe this one you should be scared of.

Black DoTs: When being spotted isn’t cute.

The penalties scale up like a video game, but instead of unlocking cool weapons, you unlock restrictions:

1 Black DoT: No Student Council dreams for you. Face ID blocked for a weekend. Translation: enjoy being trapped in hostel jail.

No Student Council dreams for you. Face ID blocked for a weekend. Translation: enjoy being trapped in hostel jail. 3 Black DoTs: Forget about changing branches. Plus, your Face ID vanishes for a week.

Forget about changing branches. Plus, your Face ID vanishes for a week. 5 Black DoTs: One-week Face ID block and suspension from classes for 7 days. Netflix, anyone?

One-week Face ID block and suspension from classes for 7 days. Netflix, anyone? 6 Black DoTs: Parents get the dreaded “We need to talk” email. No scholarships, no placements. Ouch.

Parents get the dreaded “We need to talk” email. No scholarships, no placements. Ouch. 8 Black DoTs: Academic suspension for three weeks. Consider it a forced staycation.

Academic suspension for three weeks. Consider it a forced staycation. 10 Black DoTs: No character certificate, no recommendation letters, and possible hostel suspension. Basically, your professional future cries.

No character certificate, no recommendation letters, and possible hostel suspension. Basically, your professional future cries. 12 Black DoTs: Expulsion. Game over.

It’s giving “collect all 12 and unlock the secret level”, except the secret level is unemployment.

White DoTs: The redemption arc.

Before you start hyperventilating, here’s the good news: MUJ is not entirely savage. The White DoT system is here to reward students who turn their life around.

Stay clean for 3 months → earn 1 White DoT.

Six months of good behaviour → 2 White DoTs.

A whole year of angel vibes → 4 White DoTs.



You can even score extra White DoTs through:

Academics: SGPA above 8.5 = 1 White DoT.

SGPA above 8.5 = 1 White DoT. Social service: Volunteering, blood donation, or winning competitions = 1 White DoT.

Volunteering, blood donation, or winning competitions = 1 White DoT. Research: Publish in journals/conferences and bag up to 4 White DoTs.



Think of White DoTs as your plot armour. Slip up once, but prove yourself, and the system gives you a second chance. It’s wholesome. It’s hopeful. It’s a very “main character redemption arc.”

PDA, pets & prohibited playlists: the minor sins.

Let’s be honest: some of these “minor offences” read like sitcom punchlines.

PDA on campus: Love is love, but apparently not in front of the Admin Block.

Love is love, but apparently not in front of the Admin Block. Feeding pets: Your emotional-support doggo is adorable, but MUJ says no to chaat dates with stray cats.

Your emotional-support doggo is adorable, but MUJ says no to chaat dates with stray cats. Playing loud music: If your playlist shakes the walls, you’re not just vibing, you’re offending.

These might seem small, but remember: repeated minor offences snowball into major ones. So yes, holding hands could technically end up costing you more than your Spotify subscription.

The scary stuff: Major-II offences.

This is where I drop the jokes for a second because the offences here are serious. Ragging, harassment, drugs, weapons aren’t just campus violations; they’re life-altering choices.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “That’s obvious, who’d even do that?”, I’m glad. But remember, college is a melting pot. Boundaries blur. Peer pressure is real. And sometimes, “just once” can cost you everything.

So here’s me, your elder sister, saying: your safety, dignity, and future are worth infinitely more than 10 seconds of bad judgement. Don’t let a Black DoT be the legacy you leave behind.

How the DoTs get decided.

The process is as official as it gets:

Minor offences → Chief Warden takes action.

Major offences → Proctorial Board gets involved.

Hostel, campus, or even outside incidents → Reports go up the chain (CSO, Registrar, Deputy Director, etc.).



The paperwork trail is meticulous, and parents get notified at higher levels. Translation: don’t assume no one will find out. The system is designed to make sure everyone does.

Appeals and Adulting.

Got a DoT you don’t agree with? You can appeal to the Dean of Students’ Welfare. But remember: an appeal isn’t a loophole, it’s a serious process. Make your case respectfully, with evidence, not with attitude.

Pro tip? If you’re guilty, own up. The system respects accountability, and your honesty could weigh in your favour.

Elder-sis survival guide to not getting DoTs or relieving yourself of them.

Carry your ID like it’s your oxygen mask. Because honestly, it kind of is. Keep the music chill. Nobody wants 2 a.m. DJ set through hostel walls. Romance responsibly. Save the PDA for Netflix night-ins. Don’t smoke, don’t drink on campus. Basic, but somehow the most ignored. Say no to peer pressure. You’re cooler for walking away. Trust me. Volunteer, publish, win competitions. Collect White DoTs like Pokémon cards. Remember your future. You risk scholarships, placements, recommendations, all by putting yourself in these situations.

discipline and it’s bigger picture.

The DoT Policy might sound harsh, but it’s rooted in creating a culture of responsibility and accountability. Generally, University isn’t just about academics; it’s about preparing you for the real world. Imagine getting caught smoking cigarettes at Marine Drive when it’s clearly not allowed. In the real world, deadlines, accountability, consequences: all of it matters. And if you’re caught, you’ll have a lot more to lose.

So yes, while the policy comes across as dramatic (and ripe for memes), it’s also a mirror. A reminder that every choice counts. And the choices you make here echo into your career, your reputation, and your story.

Final dot-to-dot connection.

Black DoTs can feel like a scarlet letter, but White DoTs are proof that growth is possible. Discipline doesn’t have to mean oppression; it can mean clarity, safety, and a better campus for all of us.

As your big sis who’s been around long enough to see people tank opportunities over one bad night, I’ll say this: be smarter than your impulses. Know when to walk away. And remember that rules aren’t here to cage you, they’re here to protect your story.

For more than just rules and penalties, the DoT policy is really about choices: the tiny ones that snowball, the big ones that define you, and the second chances that save you. Black dots aren’t the end of the story, and White dots aren’t just stickers for good behaviour. They’re reminders that growth is messy, discipline is necessary, and your campus years are meant to shape you, not shame you.

So yes, laugh at the absurd rules, roll your eyes at the drama, and make memes about Face ID that hangs anyways, but also, keep your head clear. Your future is worth more than a weekend of hostel jail or a semester on pause.

Here’s to surviving the dots, dodging the black ones, and earning enough white ones to paint your story bright.