Dating in the Era of “We’ll See”

Modern dating has developed a very particular flavour of chaos. It is not the dramatic, Romeo-and-Juliet kind of tragic love story where people dramatically declare their feelings on balconies and then ruin their families’ reputations.

No, our generation has perfected a much subtler, far more exhausting brand of confusion: the kind where two people clearly like each other, clearly spend time together, clearly share emotional intimacy, and yet the relationship itself exists in a strange legal grey area that would confuse even the most seasoned contract lawyer.

At the centre of this cultural phenomenon sits the most politely evasive phrase in the English language: “we’ll see.”

“We’ll see where this goes.”

“We’ll see what happens.”

“Let’s not rush anything.”

On the surface, it sounds reasonable. Mature, even. The kind of phrase someone uses when they are trying to take things slowly rather than rushing headfirst into something impulsive. But if you have spent more than five minutes navigating the modern dating ecosystem, you will recognise the true function of “we’ll see.” It is not clarity. It is not patience. It is a strategic delay tactic wrapped in emotionally intelligent packaging.

We are currently living through an era of romantic ambiguity.

Labels are suspicious. Commitment feels prematurely serious. Entire relationships now exist in a sort of emotional probation period where two people are allowed to share affection, vulnerability, and time together without anyone actually acknowledging what the connection is supposed to be.

Which means a lot of people are technically single, emotionally attached, and quietly wondering what exactly they signed up for.

The situationship: dating with excellent benefits and zero job security.

If there is one “invention” that perfectly captures the spirit of modern dating, it is the situationship. The situationship is a fascinating creature because it looks, behaves, and emotionally functions like a relationship in almost every possible way. There are daily messages. There are inside jokes. There are shared playlists and long conversations about childhood trauma at two in the morning. Sometimes there are even introductions to friends, which traditionally used to signal that things were becoming serious.

And yet, despite all of this evidence, the relationship itself exists in a kind of bureaucratic vacuum.

No label has been agreed upon. No expectations have been formally acknowledged. The connection simply floats in a pleasant but unstable limbo where both people are clearly invested but neither one wants to be the first to say the word relationship out loud, as though doing so might suddenly summon a legally binding contract from the sky.

The genius of the situationship is that it offers the emotional benefits of intimacy while preserving the escape hatch of ambiguity. You get companionship, affection, and the quiet comfort of someone who knows your life well enough to ask the right questions. But because nothing has been explicitly defined, there is always a convenient exit strategy available.

If things become inconvenient, someone can simply say, “I thought we were just seeing where things go.”

It is the romantic equivalent of eating someone’s entire birthday cake and later insisting you were merely sampling the frosting.

Option paralysis: when too many choices make everyone worse at deciding.

A large part of the reason modern relationships feel so uncertain has very little to do with romance and everything to do with the cultural infrastructure surrounding it. Specifically, the infinite buffet of potential partners presented to us by dating apps and social media.

Once upon a time, meeting someone involved a fairly limited pool of possibilities. School, work, mutual friends, perhaps the occasional chance encounter that felt suspiciously like fate. Today, however, the theoretical dating pool is vast enough to make even the most confident person pause before making a decision. With a few swipes and a reasonably flattering photo, anyone can suddenly access an endless catalogue of people who might, at least on paper, appear more compatible.

Psychologists have a term for the mental chaos this creates: option paralysis. When people are presented with too many choices, they do not become better at making decisions. They become significantly worse. Every choice begins to feel like a risk, because selecting one option automatically eliminates all the others. In the context of dating, that means committing to one person requires letting go of the fantasy that someone slightly better might appear tomorrow.

And so many people hesitate.

They delay commitment not because they dislike the person in front of them, but because they are quietly haunted by the possibility that a theoretically perfect alternative might exist somewhere beyond the next swipe.

Commitment issues disguised as emotional enlightenment.

To be fair, not every hesitation around commitment is purely strategic. Our generation has grown up in an environment that treats emotional vulnerability like both a sacred ideal and a catastrophic risk. We have witnessed public breakups, family conflicts, and entire relationships implode under the microscope of social media. It is hardly surprising that many people approach commitment with caution.

But somewhere along the way, caution quietly mutated into avoidance.

Suddenly everyone is “working on themselves.” Everyone is “not looking for anything serious right now.” Entire conversations about relationships are framed around personal growth, independence, and the importance of not settling too quickly. On paper, this language sounds incredibly mature. It suggests emotional intelligence and a healthy respect for boundaries.

In practice, however, it sometimes functions as a very sophisticated way of saying, “I like you, but not enough to risk defining this.”

Commitment, after all, requires a particular kind of bravery. It asks someone to admit that another person matters deeply enough to potentially hurt them. It demands vulnerability, which is a currency modern dating culture spends very carefully.

So instead of making clear decisions, many people hover at the edge of intimacy. Close enough to feel the benefits of connection, but far enough away that they can retreat the moment things begin to feel too real.

Why “we’ll see” hurts more than an honest “no”.

Ironically, the thing that makes ambiguity so appealing to the person avoiding commitment is exactly what makes it so painful for the person waiting for clarity. Rejection, unpleasant as it may be, at least possesses the dignity of honesty. When someone says they are not interested, the message may sting, but it also provides a clear emotional boundary. You know where you stand, and painful as it is, you can begin the process of moving forward.

Ambiguity does not offer that luxury.

“We’ll see” keeps hope alive in a way that is almost cruelly efficient. It implies that something might develop later, that circumstances might eventually align, that the connection is simply waiting for the right moment to transform into something more concrete. Because the possibility still exists, people remain emotionally invested far longer than they otherwise might.

Weeks turn into months. Conversations deepen. Expectations quietly form beneath the surface.

And then, slowly, the realisation begins to creep in: if someone genuinely wanted to build a relationship with you, they probably would not need an indefinite trial period to figure that out.

The radical act of choosing someone.

Despite all its modern complications, the foundation of a relationship has not actually changed very much. Beneath the dating apps, the ambiguous labels, and the endless philosophical debates about commitment lies the same simple truth that has always defined romance.

At some point, someone has to choose.

Not because the person they choose is flawless, or because the timing is perfectly aligned, or because the universe has delivered a sign written in the clouds. They choose because the connection in front of them feels worth the uncertainty that every meaningful relationship inevitably carries.

In an era where keeping options open has become the default setting, that decision has started to feel strangely revolutionary. It requires closing the other tabs, ignoring the theoretical possibilities, and investing energy in something real rather than endlessly browsing for something better.

Perhaps that is the quiet rebellion modern dating needs most.

Not another “we’ll see.”

Just someone willing to say, clearly and without hesitation, “Yes.”

