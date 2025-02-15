Climate Crisis: How 2024’s Natural Disasters Are Shaping Policy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our planet is ANGRY, and it’s not afraid to show it. If 2023 gave us a preview of climate chaos, 2024 was a full Hollywood disaster movie- except this time, there’s no CGI, just scorching heat waves, biblical floods and wildfires raging like they just found out about their ex’s new partner.

But there’s a little twist: world leaders are finally being forced to stop treating climate change like a university open elective course and start acting like it’s the final exam. From devastating hurricanes and fires in the U.S. to lethal droughts in Africa, the impact of these natural disasters isn’t just a trending topic, it’s forcing major shifts in global policy, industry regulations and the way activists fight for climate justice. Let’s break down how the climate nightmares of 2024 have reshaped our future here in 2025.

The Year the Earth Fought Back

If Mother Nature had a mood board for 2024, it would feature wildfires, flooding, heat waves and droughts (styled with a hint of apocalyptic energy). The year has seen some of the most extreme weather events on record, and they aren’t just breaking temperature highs but breaking economies, governments and even entire ways of life.

Heatwaves That Fried Cities Alive: Europe faced its deadliest heat wave yet, with temperatures in Spain and Italy crossing a mind-melting 50°C. People weren’t just sweating but literally collapsing in the streets. The result? Public health emergencies, electricity grids on the verge of collapse, and a renewed push for cooling infrastructure in cities.

China and Pakistan experienced record-breaking floods, displacing millions and turning cities into giant water parks (minus the fun and inflatable slides). With more homes lost, governments are now scrambling to reinforce infrastructure and rethink urban planning as more homes are lost. Wildfires That Refused to Die: Canada’s wildfires were so intense that their smoke reached Europe. Yes, Europe. The air quality crisis that followed made it clear: wildfire management isn’t just a regional issue anymore. It’s a global problem. And we all know about the Los Angeles fire. It’s all simply devastating.

These aren’t just “bad weather days” but wake-up calls for policies that actually address the climate crisis. Else, like it’s already headed, the world will be in shambles.

Climate Crisis Got Governments Finally Taking It Seriously (Sort Of)

When climate disasters start hitting first-world economies, politicians tend to stop gaslighting scientists and panic. In 2024, we’ve seen major policy shifts that, while long overdue, laying the groundwork for serious climate action. Let me give you some examples that are giving me some hope (and I hope they do take the current crisis from zero to hero).

The U.S. went from thoughts and prayers to policy and payouts. After yet another record-breaking hurricane season left Florida and Texas reeling, the U.S. government had no choice but to pour billions into disaster relief. But that’s not it:

President Biden fast-tracked the Green Infrastructure Act, forcing states to invest in flood-resistant urban planning and renewable energy transitions.

The FEMA reform bill finally recognised climate change as a disaster amplifier, meaning states will now get more funding for proactive disaster prevention rather than just emergency response.

New policies now hold fossil fuel companies accountable for environmental damage, requiring them to fund climate adaptation projects. Big Oil is under fire, both literally and figuratively.

Europe has long been ahead in the climate policy game, but 2024 made them double down. It’s like climate laws on steroids. Here’s what’s up:

The “Climate Resilience Tax” was introduced, forcing major corporations to pay up for environmental damage.

Cities like Paris and Amsterdam rolled out mandatory green roofing laws and stricter emission reduction targets for industries.

Extreme heat preparedness plans are now law, meaning workplaces can legally shut down when temperatures hit dangerous highs (because no one should have to suffer through a 9-to-5 in a literal oven).

While rich nations are finally taking action, countries in the Global South (who’ve been hit hardest despite contributing the least to climate change) are actually demanding real justice.

The UN’s Climate Reparations Fund (a victory for climate activists) is now compelling wealthy nations to pay up for the damage they’ve caused.

Nations like Kenya and Bangladesh, who’ve faced extreme droughts and floods, are leading the charge on sustainable farming and water conservation policies, pushing for more global cooperation.

The rise of climate refugees is forcing international legal bodies to draft new policies on migration rights, recognizing that people displaced by climate disasters deserve protection.

Our Saviours Are Still Saving Out There: ACTIVISTS

Government climate policies may seem promising, but activists know better than to trust half-hearted pledges. After all, activists aren’t here for performative maybe-nonsense. The climate movement in 2024 has been louder, angrier, and more strategic than ever.

Protests aren’t just about waving signs anymore but climate groups are targeting the industries causing the most damage. Activists have staged airport blockades, shut down oil refineries, and even sued governments for inaction. Guess what- they’re winning.

Platforms like TikTok and Twitter (X, but let’s be real, we still call it Twitter) are being used to expose corporations that greenwash their way out of accountability. Call-out culture is now a weapon for the planet.

With climate change affecting mental health, movements like “Climate Therapy Circles” have emerged, helping people channel their fear into activism instead of just doom-scrolling.

Did the Industries Finally Stop Snoozing Their Alarms?

Industries are being forced to change (because we said so). For years, corporations have treated sustainability like a PR trend, you know, something to slap on a product label while still polluting behind the scenes. But 2024’s disasters have made greenwashing a liability.

Fast fashion giants like Shein and Zara are facing legal challenges over their insane carbon footprints. New laws in the EU and the U.S. are forcing brands to disclose their supply chain emissions and consumers are calling out their BS.

Governments are cracking down on fossil fuel subsidies. Meanwhile, solar and wind energy investments are skyrocketing, with renewable energy overtaking coal in global electricity production for the first time ever.

Climate-induced droughts and floods have wrecked traditional agriculture, making lab-grown meat and sustainable farming the new normal. Even fast-food chains are introducing carbon footprint ratings on their menus.

The Road Ahead: Hope or More Hellfire?

Here’s the deal: 2024 has made it clear that climate change isn’t just a future problem. Instead, it’s here, and it’s wrecking everything in its path. But for the first time, the response feels less like empty promises and more like actual, enforceable change.

Governments are being forced to act- not because they want to, but because they have no choice.

Corporations are being held accountable, not just by lawmakers, but by consumers who refuse to buy into greenwashing.

Activists are proving that direct action works.

The real question isn’t whether we can stop climate change (because, let’s be real, the damage is done). The question is “Can we still prevent the absolute worst-case scenario?” And the answer? It depends on whether people in power keep this energy beyond the current crisis- or if they go back to business as usual once the news cycle moves on.

For now, one thing is clear: the earth has had enough. And if 2024 has taught us anything, it’s that ignoring the climate crisis is no longer an option- it’s a death sentence. So, governments better keep that same energy, industries better step the hell up, and we, the people, better keep making noise. Because silence? That’s what got us into this mess in the first place.

