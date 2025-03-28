Bridgerton, but Make It Brown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ah, Bridgerton. The show that made corsets cool again, turned orchestras into pop radio stations, and had us all collectively swooning over dramatic hand touches. But what if we took that Regency-era elegance, the whispered scandals, and the marriage market frenzy and doused it in masala?

Imagine a world where the Ton isn’t parading through Mayfair but through the marble corridors of a grand, fictionalized Indian empire—a place where the Sharma sisters wouldn’t just be exotic imports but the standard of beauty, grace, and unmatched sass. Where the Bridgertons wouldn’t sip on Earl Grey but on cutting chai served in fine porcelain. Where the queen doesn’t just gossip, she presides over a darbaar where one wrong glance can cost you your social standing (or at least a very dramatic monologue).

So, let’s transport the world of Bridgerton to an Indian setting—where love is arranged faster than you can say rishta aa gaya, where the Ton thrives on whispered secrets over biryani, and where everything is dripping in gold, gossip, and ghee.

Welcome to the Darbaar, Where Scandal Reigns Supreme

Regency London’s ballrooms are breathtaking, sure, but let’s be honest—nothing beats the sheer grandeur of an Indian palace decked out for a royal wedding. Imagine chandeliers dripping with diamonds, intricately painted ceilings, gold-carved pillars, and dancers twirling in lehengas that weigh more than their dignity.

In this world, instead of debutantes being “presented” to the queen, they’d be paraded in front of a council of aunties, each armed with unsolicited advice and an eagle eye for imperfections. Lady Whistledown’s pamphlets? Cute. But nothing beats Aunty Whistledown’s WhatsApp forwards, sent at lightning speed across the empire, ensuring that one slip at a mehendi function becomes the talk of the town by sunrise.

And instead of calling it the “marriage market,” let’s just be honest and call it what it is—a well-choreographed swayamvar disguised as high society matchmaking.

Meet the Bridgertons, Desi Edition

Every Bridgerton fan knows that the Bridgertons are the most eligible family in town—respectable, loaded, and with more attractive siblings than necessary. But in our Indianized version, they’re not just polite and polished; they’re a full-blown Rajputana-esque clan dripping in royalty.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Vikram Bridgerton (Viscount Anthony Bridgerton) – Broody. Protective. Looks like he could wield a talwar while reciting Urdu poetry. Will never admit he likes you, but will definitely storm out of a mehendi ceremony when he sees you laughing with another man.

– Broody. Protective. Looks like he could wield a talwar while reciting Urdu poetry. Will never admit he likes you, but will definitely storm out of a mehendi ceremony when he sees you laughing with another man. Kavita Sharma (Kate Sharma) – A badass Marwari princess with a dagger strapped to her thigh. She could defeat five men in an argument before breakfast and still find time to braid her sister’s hair.

– A badass Marwari princess with a dagger strapped to her thigh. She could defeat five men in an argument before breakfast and still find time to braid her sister’s hair. Dev Bridgerton (Daphne Bridgerton) – The empire’s golden girl. Skilled in kathak, diplomacy, and the subtle art of making men weak with one glance.

– The empire’s golden girl. Skilled in kathak, diplomacy, and the subtle art of making men weak with one glance. Maharani Anarkali (Queen Charlotte) – The ultimate gossip queen. Knows everything. Summons people to her darbaar for entertainment and holds court like it’s the Met Gala.

The Bridgerton brothers are, of course, walking thirst traps with the combined charisma of every Karan Johar movie hero ever. They ride horses, fence dramatically, and will 100% show up at your balcony at midnight—not because they’re reckless, but because your mother has banned them from entering through the front door.

The “Samosa Circuit” – Where Matches Are Made and Reputations Are Broken

In Regency London, the social season is a series of balls. But in our desi version, it’s the Samosa Circuit—a sequence of elaborate events where families pretend they’re not actively trying to get their children married off, while actively trying to get their children married off.

We’d have:

The Grand Mehendi Gala – Where Henna gets darker, scandals get juicier, and someone’s naani tells them their hand lines predict a tragic love story.

– Where Henna gets darker, scandals get juicier, and someone’s naani tells them their hand lines predict a tragic love story. The Royal Swayamvar – Where bachelors must compete in an unnecessarily dramatic display of talent to impress the eligible debutantes (bonus points for poetry recitations and sword-fighting).

– Where bachelors must compete in an unnecessarily dramatic display of talent to impress the eligible debutantes (bonus points for poetry recitations and sword-fighting). The Courtyard Gossip Sessions – Because no season is complete without a group of aunties whispering secrets louder than the tabla player in the background.

And just like in Bridgerton, a single dance can change your fate. In this world, however, that dance comes with a choreographed Bollywood number, a dramatic gust of wind, and a slow-motion twirl that immediately signals impending romance.

Love, But Make It Bollywood

The romance in Bridgerton is already over-the-top, slow-burning, and drenched in longing, but imagine adding Bollywood-level theatrics:

Accidental Dupatta Catches – The most sacred form of flirting known to the subcontinent.

– The most sacred form of flirting known to the subcontinent. Forbidden Terrace Meetings – Because what’s romance without sneaking onto a moonlit terrace, whispering Urdu poetry, and nearly getting caught by an overly suspicious chacha?

– Because what’s romance without sneaking onto a moonlit terrace, whispering Urdu poetry, and nearly getting caught by an overly suspicious chacha? Dramatic Rain Confessions – No Indian love story is complete without someone running dramatically in the rain, confessing their feelings while violins play in the background.

– No Indian love story is complete without someone running dramatically in the rain, confessing their feelings while violins play in the background. Toxic Ex-Arranged Marriage Drama – Because we all need that one tragic backstory to add spice to the romance.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

If Anthony and Kate thought their romance was intense, imagine them having to battle family honor, ancestral feuds, and an overly dramatic bua who faints every time marriage is mentioned.

The Ultimate Showdown: Aunty Whistledown vs. Lady Whistledown

Lady Whistledown thinks she’s the most powerful gossip in town, but she wouldn’t last a day in an Indian society wedding. Enter Aunty Whistledown, who has been spreading family scandals since the British were still in control.

Lady Whistledown’s method: Elegant, poetic, anonymously printed pamphlets.

Elegant, poetic, anonymously printed pamphlets. Aunty Whistledown’s method: Loud, unsolicited voice notes and group chats with 100 relatives, ensuring everyone from your distant cousin in Canada to your dadi’s best friend in Jaipur knows about your secret crush.

In a battle of gossip supremacy, Aunty Whistledown wins. Always.

Final Thoughts: Would Bridgerton Survive in This World?

Would the Bridgertons thrive in an Indian empire setting? Without a doubt. They’d be riding elephants instead of carriages, wearing sherwanis instead of tailcoats, and fighting societal norms with the same dramatic flair.

Would the Sharma sisters still be iconic? Absolutely. But instead of just stealing the season, they’d be running it.

And would we still be watching? Of course. Because a world where Bridgerton meets Bollywood meets Mughal-E-Azam-level grandeur is simply too delicious to resist.

So, dear reader, let us dream of this universe—where the ton has a touch of tadka, the romance has a sprinkle of slow-motion magic, and every whispered secret is accompanied by tabla beats in the background.

And if Netflix ever needs a new spin-off idea… they know who to call.