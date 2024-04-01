A GUIDE TO RAMADAN – SPIRITUAL AND SCIENTIFIC BENEFITS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all must have experienced the following incident at least once in our lives-

You: (offers a drink/food)

Friend: Oh thank you but I’m fasting.

You- Fasting? Is everything okay?

Friend – Yes, everything is fine. Ramadan is going on, that’s why I’m fasting from dawn till sunset.

(and for the universal question, yes, NOT EVEN WATER)

Ramadan is said to be the most sacred month of the year for Muslims and is observed by approximately 1.8 billion Muslims all over the world.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened, and the gates of hell are closed, and the devils are chained”.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar. The calendar is based on the 12-month lunar year with approximately 354 days. Since the lunar year is 11 days shorter than the solar year, each lunar month moves 11 days earlier each year. This is the reason why every year the holy month moves 11 days back.

The month lasts for 29-30 days during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The pre-dawn meal is called Suhoor and the post-sunset meal for breaking the fast is called Iftar.

Ramadan is said to be a period of introspection, communal prayers, and reading the Quran. It is a time to practice self-discipline consistently and control over one’s thoughts and actions. During the fasting hours, people are obligated to refrain from food, drink, immoral behavior, sexual activities, and even impure thoughts.

HISTORY

In the year 610 CE, during the holy month of Ramadan, Prophet Muhammad sought solace in the cave of Hira, a tranquil sanctuary resting in the hills outside Mecca. It was here, on a night, that the angel Gabriel descended upon him, bearing a divine message from the Creator, the first revelation of the holy Quran.

“Read in the name of your Lord who created,” commanded the angel, as Muhammad received the first verses of what would become the Quran, the sacred scripture of Islam.

Thus, Ramadan became forever intertwined with the revelation of the Quran, as subsequent verses were revealed to Muhammad over the course of time, guiding humanity towards righteousness, compassion, and spiritual enlightenment.

A DAY IN RAMADAN

Fasting for almost 16 hours during the day while doing all the work seems pretty boring. But it’s actually the other way around. It can definitely be challenging sometimes but mostly fasting Muslims actually find the time peaceful and spiritually fulfilling. Some actually wait the whole year for the holy month to arrive.

A typical day in Ramadan looks something like this-

Muslims often commence their day by waking up for the pre-dawn meal, Suhoor (unless you stay awake till dawn). Since they’ll be fasting it’s important to have a nutritious meal and a lot of water to prevent dehydration. This is followed by the morning prayer after which many people usually go back to sleeping. The working hours are reduced in many countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia are reduced or changed.

For employees and students balancing Ramadan with work can be challenging. Here are some tips to make your way through the month smoothly –

1. Think of it as a reward not burden – try to keep an optimistic view and thank God for giving you the opportunity to observe the holy month.

2. Planned meals – plan your suhoor and iftar with nutritious food and adequate amount of protein and water. Prioritize eating fruits and dates. Dates are very beneficial on an empty stomach and are also referred to as one of the fruits of Jannah.

3. Rest – try to get as much rest possible between your working hours.

4. Plan your day – since the next month is going to be completely different from other normal days, its important to plan your tasks accordingly. This involves –

· Adjusting your sleep schedule

· Adjusting your work/studies

· Adjusting your prayers and other daily tasks

SPIRITUAL AND SOCIAL BENEFITS

1. As stated in the Holy Qur’an, “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous” (Qur’an 2:183). The verse emphasizes that fasting is a means of spiritual purification and moral elevation. Through refraining from worldly desires, people must aim to strengthen their relationship with God.

2. Self-discipline – fasting inculcates a sense of self discipline and control over ones actions and thoughts. The month encompasses refraining not only from food and drink but also from negative behavior such as gossiping, dishonesty, lying, backbiting, etc.

3. Gratitude – fasting creates a deep sense of gratitude. As we experience hunger and thirst we become aware of the blessings we take for granted. We are reminded of the less fortunate who experience privation on a regular basis unaware if they would even receive the next meal. The act of fasting allows us to understand their struggles and challenges and share our blessings with them.

4. Soul cleansing – all around the year, in our sedentary lifestyles we forget that our bodies are a temple of the Lord – especially when it comes to what we eat. Fasting is a great way of reminding ourselves of the connection we have with our bodies. We allow not only our bodies to take a break but also allow our spirits to be cleansed.

5. Strengthening social ties – suhoor and iftar (pre-dawn and post sunset meal) provide us with an opportunity to invite people to our tables thus strengthening social relations.

6. Forgiveness of sins – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) says: “Whoever spends the nights of Ramadan in prayer out of faith and in the hope of reward, his previous sins will be forgiven.”

HEALTH BENEFITS

In addition to its spiritual rewards, fasting in Ramadan offers numerous health benefits for the body and mind.

1. Detoxification – by giving our digestive system a break, fasting allows the body to undergo detoxification and renewal, resulting in enhanced energy levels. While fasting the body starts to remove cellular waste through the process of autophagy

2. Improved Insulin Sensitivity – Insulin sensitivity is how effectively our bodies respond to insulin and regulate blood sugar levels. Fasting improves insulin sensitivity by reducing insulin resistance and helps manage type 2 diabetes. The article on intermittent fasting by Clinical Diabetes And Endocrinology provides a comprehensive review of intermittent fasting and the treatment of diabetes

3. Enhanced Immune System – Fasting might help to strengthen the immune system through cell regeneration and reducing inflammation.

4. Cognitive Functioning – fasting is linked with increased focus and concentration. multiple podcasts by Dr. Andrew Huberman dwell on how fasting impacts fat loss, cognitive functioning, and circadian health.

5. Heart health – a review from 2016 reported that intermittent fasting could lead to a decrease in blood pressure, cholesterol, heart rate etc.