Gen Z is obsessed with music that’s messy, meaningful, and made for reels. More than a song, every state’s anthem is an identity.

First things first, Happy World Tourism Day! While most people celebrate this day by talking about forts, mountains, food, or that one waterfall you nearly died climbing, we’re here to take the road less travelled (and the aux cord less borrowed). What if we toured India, not with a backpack, but with a playlist?

Welcome to 28 States of Music: your desi, chaotic, and very Gen Z guide to the songs that define youth culture across India. From Andhra’s viral dance tracks to Punjab’s rebellion bangers, from Goa’s Konkani party beats to Sikkim’s breezy anthems — welcome to music that’s identity, pride, and the universal language of “add this to queue, bro.”

Seriously, music instead of a map of india?

Sure, you could book a flight, chase stamps in your passport, or sit through a “Discover India” PPT your school probably forced on you in 7th grade. But why bother when Gen Z has already turned music into its own map of identity, rebellion, and inside jokes?

This is the only atlas you’ll ever need: India, but explained through the songs we can’t stop vibing to. Because let’s be real, nobody treats music like “just music”; we meme it, reel it, romanticise it, cry over it, and turn it into core memory fuel.

Here’s your state-wise breakdown of what’s looping in earphones, blasting at weddings, and sneaking into Instagram captions. Buckle up. This playlist is fire, history, culture, and chaos rolled into one.

Andhra Pradesh: “Buttabomma” by Thaman S. & Armaan Malik

The blueprint of a viral bop. Buttabomma is practically the national anthem of dance challenges. From TikTok stardom to reels saturation, Gen Z in Andhra Pradesh loves how it turns every roadside tea stop into a dance floor. It’s fun, flirty, and impossibly shareable.

But here’s the deeper flex: the song celebrates innocent crush energy: the flutter, the chaos, the blushing-emoji vibes of youth. Andhra’s Gen Z has claimed it as a cultural export, proof that their cinema and sound can set global trends. You don’t just dance to it, you perform your own music video in your head every single time.

Arunachal Pradesh: “Naharlagun” by MC Insane

Arunachal’s anthem is raw, unfiltered hip-hop. Naharlagun is soaked in local slang, street pride, and the kind of gritty storytelling that makes Gen Z feel seen. It’s a passport to their reality with scooters buzzing, friends hanging by street corners, and identity forged through rhythm.

The beauty? It’s both underground and mainstream at once. Youth use it to flex cultural pride on reels, but also as the soundtrack for hostel hangouts and late-night bike rides. For Arunachal’s Gen Z, it’s not about faking aesthetic, but about owning the vibe exactly as it is.

Assam:“Tick Tock Tick Tock” by Zubeen Garg, Ajoy Phukan, Papori Gogoi & Dipkesh Borgohain

Time is slipping, love is messy, and Gen Z in Assam is… dancing through it. This track hits different because it combines clever lyrics about relationships with Zubeen Garg’s iconic voice and bouncy production that’s both nostalgic and modern.

Gen Z loves it for its versatility: used in reels, played in cafes, blasted in rickshaws. It’s playful but also layered, honouring Assamese identity while still keeping up with today’s pop. It proves that music from the northeast sticks. RIP Zubeen daa… you’re deeply missed.

Bihar: “Lolly Pop Lageli” by Pawan Singh

Be honest. You’ve heard this at a wedding and pretended to cringe before yelling the chorus. Lolly Pop Lageli is Bihar’s most unapologetic party export, and Gen Z has fully embraced its chaos.

Say what you want, but Lolly Pop Lageli is cultural glue in Bihar. Weddings? Played. Street corners? Played. Insta reels? Played. This track is the messy cousin at the party: you’ll pretend to cringe, you’ll roll your eyes, and then you’ll scream the chorus louder than anyone else.

Yes, it’s cheeky. Yes, it’s extra. But that’s the point. This song rejects the idea that music has to be polished or “tasteful” to matter. Gen Z loves it because it’s fun without filter. It’s the anthem of unbothered joy, the track that dares you to stop caring about “aesthetic” and just vibe.

What Gen Z secretly adores here is the audacity. In an internet age where music is polished, auto-tuned, and curated to perfection, Lolly Pop Lageli is chaotic, raw, and doesn’t care about respectability politics. It’s a reminder that sometimes joy doesn’t need aesthetics; just an unapologetic beat and lyrics cheeky enough to annoy your hostel roommate. Bihar’s youth own this chaos with pride, because it’s more than a song: it’s the soundtrack of resilience, humour, and the ability to turn any gathering into a dance floor.

Chhattisgarh: “Tor Beni Ke Phool” by Dani Verma

Chhattisgarh’s Gen Z found their balance between roots and reels in this track. Tor Beni Ke Phool brings folk authenticity into the modern era, with beats that feel both earthy and club-ready.

The lyrics evoke village life and nostalgia, making young people feel tethered to heritage, even as they edit dance reels in hostel rooms. It’s about blending both tradition or modernity. That’s why it slaps.

Goa:“Sangta Te Aik” by Skeletron & Wajaxx

Forget beaches and trance because Goa’s Gen Z anthem is homegrown, Konkani, and dripping with authenticity. Sangta Te Aik fuses local slang with beats that belong in both nightclubs and college canteens, making it the ultimate “by us, for us” banger.

Gen Z in Goa vibes with this track because it captures their real stories: scooter rides, gossip by Miramar beach, memes in Konkani that outsiders don’t get. It’s not curated for tourists, it’s a love note to the kids who actually live there. And when it pops off on reels? It’s not just a song, it’s cultural representation, the kind that says: we’re more than your stereotype of EDM and sunsets. This is our voice, our beat, our vibe.

Gujarat: “Popatiyu” Garba Remix

For Gujarat’s Gen Z, this isn’t just a remix, it’s a renaissance. The Popatiyu remix transforms Garba from tradition into trend, making Navratri both devotional and dance-challenge-worthy.

It’s a flex of identity: you can be plugged into reels, clubs, and Spotify top 50… but when Navratri hits, you’re out there in chaniya choli or kurta, spinning to a beat older than your great-grandparents. Tradition, but make it viral.

Haryana: “Kawadiye Haryana Ke” by Masoom Sharma

If Haryana had to crown one modern-day folk hero, it’d be Masoom Sharma. The man is basically the face of Haryanvi pop-folk, and Kawadiye Haryana Ke proves exactly why Gen Z can’t stop streaming, dancing, and lip-syncing his tracks. This is local swagger dressed in dhol beats and Spotify shine.

The genius of the song lies in its duality. On one hand, it’s rooted in traditional Haryanvi flavour like the earthy vocals, the raw instrumentation, the unmistakable “desi-ness” that makes you feel like you’re standing in the middle of a village celebration. On the other hand, it’s polished with modern beats that are reel-friendly, car-speaker-ready, and festival-certified. Gen Z doesn’t want dusty nostalgia OR glossy pop, they want both, and Sharma gives it in one addictive package.

This is why Kawadiye Haryana Ke is everywhere: blasting through weddings, dominating college fest dance-offs, soundtracking road trips, and slipping into reels where kids flex their desi coolness unapologetically. For Haryana’s Gen Z, it’s not just about the song itself, rather what it represents: local identity without compromise. You don’t need Bollywood validation when your own artist is making the world dance to your rhythm.

It’s bold, it’s brash, it’s brimming with Haryanvi pride and that’s exactly why Gen Z loves it. Kawadiye Haryana Ke is Haryana saying: we’ve got the beat, the vibe, and the attitude: take it or leave it.

Himachal Pradesh: “Anjna To” by Thakar Das Rathi

This is Himachal bottled into a song: scenic, soulful, but also secretly perfect for reels. Anjna To blends Pahadi folk with modern vibes, turning mountains into metaphors and traditions into trends.

For Himachal’s youth, it’s the ultimate aesthetic. They’ll film drone shots of hills, caption them with Anjna To lyrics, and suddenly their Insta looks like an indie film. It’s calm, but it’s clout.

Jharkhand: “Jharkhand Hip Hop” by Aman Kalakaar

Jharkhand Gen Z’s anthem is gritty, grounded, and full of pride. Jharkhand Hip Hop spotlights dialects, local slang, and everyday stories, pushing them into the mainstream.

This isn’t just a song, it’s representation. Youth here use it for rap battles, reels, and friend-group flexes because it says: “We exist, we’re creative, and we don’t need Delhi or Mumbai validation.” It’s community in a beat.

Karnataka: “Viral Vayyari” from Junior

Flirty, fun, and dangerously addictive, Viral Vayyari has become Karnataka’s ultimate campus bop. Gen Z loves how it bridges classroom crushes with party energy, making it perfect for playlists AND reels.

It’s playful but also smart: the beat is light enough for casual listening, but bold enough to soundtrack dance-offs at fests. Bengaluru kids especially have adopted it as their “friendship flex” anthem: silly, cheeky, but unforgettable.

Kerala: “Local Gen-Z Anthem” from Bromance

If Kerala’s youth had to write a diary, this would be it. The track is full of inside jokes like hostel lore, Netflix binges, group study chaos. Gen Z vibes because it mirrors their everyday life, not some glossy fantasy.

On TikTok and Insta, it’s gold: kids remix the lyrics, duet them, and turn local quirks into trends. It’s proof that Gen Z doesn’t need a global star to feel seen. Their own chaos is enough.

Madhya Pradesh: “Nazarein Utaarun” by Saahel

This track is pure indie melancholy, the perfect study-night companion for MP’s Gen Z. With poetic lyrics and dreamy vibes, it captures the late-night feels of journaling, iced coffee, and sharing secrets with your closest people.It’s not loud or viral, and that’s the flex. MP youth use it as their “deep cut,” proof that not every anthem needs to slap; some just need to soothe.

Maharashtra: “Taambdi Chaamdi” by Kratex & Shreyas

If Maharashtra had to drop a thesis statement in 3 minutes, this would be it. On the surface, Taambdi Chaamdi is a head-bopping, bass-heavy street anthem. But peel it back and it’s a love letter to brown skin: unapologetic, defiant, and loud about rejecting eurocentric beauty standards. This isn’t just “catchy,” it’s cultural resistance you can dance to.

Gen Z in Mumbai and Pune have taken this track and sprinted with it; blasting it on local trains, vibing at chai tapris, and syncing it with reels where smudged kajal and rain-drenched hair become aesthetics, not flaws. The slang is unfiltered, the bass is feral, and the energy is unmistakably Maharashtrian. The chorus doesn’t just slap; it reclaims. Our chaamdi is taambdi, and that’s fire.

And let’s be clear: this isn’t some “woke” art piece locked away in intellectual circles. This is street philosophy. It’s kids in Dadar dancing like no one’s watching, it’s late-night scooty rides through Pune gallis, it’s graffiti in verse. Maharashtra’s Gen Z doesn’t need permission to celebrate themselves, and this song is proof: every replay is a middle finger to colourism, every bass drop is a reminder that brown isn’t “too dark,” it’s divine.

What makes it iconic is the duality. You can put it on at a protest AND at a party, and it fits both moods without missing a beat. That’s the power of Taambdi Chaamdi; it’s a bop, a badge, and a battle cry. It makes you proud to sweat in the streets of Mumbai while still feeling like you’re the main character in an MTV music video. Maharashtra didn’t just give us a track. It gave us an anthem.

Manipur: “Keishum-Shang” by Innocent Eyes

Manipur’s anthem is futuristic pop fused with tradition. Keishum-Shang is sleek enough for Instagram edits, but rooted enough to feel like home.

For Gen Z, it’s pride with global appeal. They don’t just vibe with it locally; they flex it online to show the world that Manipuri culture isn’t niche, it’s next, IYKWIM.

Meghalaya: “Meghalaya, Homeland of the Clouds” by Damian J Jyrwa et al.

Dreamy, soft, almost cinematic; this track feels like sitting in misty hills with a cup of tea. Gen Z in Meghalaya uses it as study background, morning hike soundtrack, or just filler for reels where the scenery is the real star.

It’s culture wrapped in clouds. Nostalgia in a beat. A reminder that music doesn’t have to be loud to hit deep.

Mizoram: “Ka Hmangaih Che” by Lalrindiki Khiangte Daduhi

Heartfelt, melodic, and full of young love chaos, this track is Gen Z Mizoram’s favourite. Rather than flexing, it’s about feeling.

The song’s folk-pop blend makes it reel-worthy, but it’s the emotional honesty that makes it stick. Lalrindiki’s voice feels like a hug, and youth here embrace it as the soundtrack to their quietest, most vulnerable moments.

Nagaland: “Carpe Diem” by Abdon Mech

If any state took “YOLO” and turned it into a banger, it’s Nagaland. Carpe Diem is motivational but cool, a rare combo that Gen Z actually vibes with.

The lyrics push ambition, the beat screams optimism, and the reels edit themselves. It’s proof that positivity doesn’t have to be corny. It can slap.

Odisha: “To Premare Pagala Mu” by Humane Sagar

This track is raw emotion in Odia pop form. Gen Z here uses it as a confession anthem for late-night playlists, breakup reels, even parody edits.

What makes it stick? It’s honest. No hiding, no pretending. Just feelings poured into a mic. Odisha’s youth resonate because it matches their own chaos: dramatic, heartfelt, but beautifully human.

Punjab: “295” by Sidhu Moose Wala

Let’s be real: Punjab doesn’t just give us music, it gives us movements. And 295 by Sidhu Moose Wala? That’s not just a track, it’s a generational manifesto, whispered and screamed at the same time. When this song dropped, Gen Z Punjab didn’t just vibe, they rallied.

On the surface, it’s Sidhu’s signature deep vocals and hypnotic beats. But the lyrics? They’re political TNT, calling out hypocrisy, censorship, and the cost of speaking the truth. Gen Z has always been a little allergic to sugar-coating, and Sidhu handed them the raw stuff: honesty that stings, but heals too.

You’ll hear it at protests, in car stereos, and blasting from phones on long pind roads. You’ll see it stitched into reels with captions about justice, anger, pride. For youth in Punjab, 295 is solidarity. It’s the proof that their reality, their frustration, and their resilience belong in art.

And here’s the kicker: even if you don’t speak Punjabi, you feel it. The defiance, the heaviness, the weight of every line. Gen Z everywhere has adopted it as a rebellion anthem, but in Punjab, it’s blood-deep. Sidhu Moose Wala didn’t just drop a song. He gave a generation a rallying cry, and 295 will forever be the reminder that our truth is louder than your silence. We love you, Sidhu. Rest in power.

Rajasthan: “Chaudhary” by Mame Khan & Amit Trivedi

If you could bottle the Thar Desert’s soul and pour it into Spotify, it would sound like Chaudhary. Sung by the legendary Mame Khan and produced by indie genius Amit Trivedi, this track is where Rajasthan’s sand-dune tradition collides with Instagram-core modernity. It’s folk at its roots, but dressed in lo-fi aesthetics so clean that Gen Z can loop it on a study playlist and still post it on reels without irony.

What makes Chaudhary iconic is its translation power. It doesn’t water down culture for global ears; it serves it authentically but with a beat structure that feels familiar to lo-fi kids raised on Spotify Discover Weekly. Mame Khan’s voice carries the gravitas of centuries-old desert storytelling, while Trivedi’s arrangement packages it into something you can vibe to on a solo drive or share on your feed with a moody sunset shot. It’s tradition, but consumable. Heritage, but highly playlist-able.

Gen Z in Rajasthan has embraced it as their dual identity anthem. It’s the song they’ll play at campus cultural fests to flex roots, and the same one they’ll use to soundtrack café reels with filter-heavy latte shots. It’s that rare bridge between elders nodding in respect and kids looping it while journaling to look deep on Instagram.

Bottom line? Chaudhary is desert culture rebranded for the now. It doesn’t just keep you connected to your roots but it plants them right into your everyday aesthetic. Rajasthan didn’t just give us a song. It gave us proof that heritage and hype can vibe in the same breath.

Sikkim: “Malai Sikkim Man Parcha”

Sikkim’s anthem is breezy and soulful, perfect for youth who live half online and half in mountains. The track blends local pride with modern soundscapes, giving Gen Z the confidence to flex identity without feeling “old school.”

It’s reels gold, playlist staple, and a reminder that music is geography you can stream.

Tamil Nadu: “Aasa Kooda” by Sai Abhyankkar

If Tamil cinema taught us anything, it’s that music is mood, memory, and magic rolled into one. Aasa Kooda by Sai Abhyankkar takes that legacy and gives it a Gen Z twist: lo-fi meets folk, everyday chaos meets romance, and suddenly even your boring Tuesday feels like a scene from a film.

Tamil Nadu’s youth don’t just play this track, they live in it. You’ll hear it echoing through college canteens, soundtracking scooter rides down Marina Beach, floating through hostel windows on humid nights. It’s playful enough to score your crush’s Instagram edit, but soft enough to loop at 2am when you’re missing home.

What makes it iconic is how it captures the dual life Gen Z Tamil kids live: hyper-online yet rooted in tradition. Aasa Kooda is modern and aesthetic, but it still carries the pulse of folk, reminding you that culture doesn’t have to be sacrificed for cool. It’s nostalgia and novelty holding hands.

Every replay feels like you’re the main character: hair messy, chai in hand, navigating friendships, exams, heartbreaks, and dreams all at once. And that’s why Tamil Nadu’s Gen Z clings to it: because it validates the drama of daily life. Not every anthem has to be explosive. Sometimes, the most powerful flex is a song that makes you romanticise the very ordinary, like taking an auto through traffic and pretending the driver is part of your supporting cast.

Telangana: “Monica” by Anirudh Ravichander

Catchy, punchy, instant earworm. Monica is Telangana’s Gen Z anthem because it’s impossible not to dance.

But here’s the kicker: it’s not just party fuel. It’s friendship energy, the track that fills hostel rooms, fest stages, and reels stitched with inside jokes. It’s proof that sometimes all you need is a chanty chorus to feel like community.

Tripura: “Naiwi Akaiya” by Samson Debbarma

This Kokborok track is heartfelt, a love song that also doubles as cultural pride. Gen Z loves it because it’s deeply specific but still universally emotional.

You don’t need to know the language to feel the ache. That’s the magic. Tripura’s youth use it for both crying-in-bed edits and campus crush reels.. versatility at its finest.

Uttar Pradesh: “Uttar Pradesh Ba” by Santosh Yadav

Pure chaos energy. Uttar Pradesh Ba is meme-worthy, cocky, and proud. Gen Z loves it because it turns everyday banter into an anthem.

It’s not trying to be aesthetic. It’s trying to be loud, funny, and viral, and it succeeds. From Lucknow to Varanasi, it’s everywhere.

Uttarakhand: “Bedu Pako” Remix by Suneet Rawat

This is what happens when folk meets Instagram. The remixes of Bedu Pako flood reels every tourist season, pairing mountain shots with beats that actually slap.

For Uttarakhand’s youth, it’s the best of both worlds: respect for tradition, but also the swagger to remix it for the gram.

West Bengal: “Ei Modhumas Basonae Bhora” by Ranita Banerjee

Bengal is romance central, and this track proves it. Ei Modhumas is tender, poetic, and drenched in nostalgia. Gen Z in West Bengal loops it during exam stress, plays it on solo walks, and slips it into romantic reels.

It’s a soul banger. Proof that softness is still powerful.

So here we are. 28 states, 28 vibes, 1 chaotic Gen Z playlist. From the party chaos of Bihar to the protest poetry of Punjab, from Mizoram’s tender folk-pop to Goa’s Konkani bass drops; every song is more than just sound. It’s identity, rebellion, humour, heartbreak, heritage.

Happy World Tourism Day, gang. Forget planes because all you need is Spotify, YouTube, and a little Wi-Fi (that hopefully doesn’t die at 11:58pm before your submission).Because music isn’t just something we listen to. It’s how we map ourselves… state by state, beat by beat, vibe by vibe.

