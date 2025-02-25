The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter.

At Mount Holyoke, the vast majority of students take 16 credits per semester, adding up to 4 classes. Some might add another 2-credit class, making it a total of 18. Very few take on the adventure of 20 credits, or five classes. However, I will go against the grain and say everyone should take five classes for at least a semester, if not more. Let me tell you why.

For the past two semesters, I’ve taken five classes. It’s been a lot of hard work, believe me, but it’s been so rewarding. Being able to take all the classes I want without having to pick and choose which interests of mine to prioritize is amazing. Mount Holyoke is a community of lifelong learners, and I’ve heard countless stories of folks not being able to take all the classes they want due to the self-imposed four-class limit. Release yourself from the chains of your mind! Pick that fifth class! That way, you’ll be getting your money’s worth, as you’re able to dedicate yourself to truly broadening your academic horizons. This is a liberal arts college after all; we’re meant to explore!

Additionally, taking five classes also allows you to put yourself out there socially. As you go on at MHC, oftentimes most of our friends share our major or at least overall subject matter. By taking a fifth class outside of your department, you get to know people in other majors, branching out your social circle. This way, you can have a broader perspective of what life at MHC is like for folks you wouldn’t necessarily connect with.

You might also come out of it with a new academic or extracurricular interest. My fifth class last semester was Intro to Ballet and Modern in the Dance department. That class will always hold a special place in my heart as it sparked my passion for dance. In the studio, I was able to release all my stress and just dance it out. The improvisational exercises for the Modern Dance unit were a great way for us to express ourselves creatively with our peers. Besides, my calves are so much stronger due to all the releves and pirouettes we did in the Ballet unit. Now, I try my best to attend weekly Ballet Club meetings as I discovered I genuinely loved dance. I never would’ve known if I hadn’t taken my fifth class.

Now, I must set a disclaimer. It is a lot of work. I won’t lie and say it’s easy. That’s why you must choose your fifth class wisely. Unless you need it to meet graduation requirements, don’t take a 300-level Chemistry class for your fifth course if you struggle with STEM. That most likely won’t end well, either for your GPA, your mental health, or both. But if you’ve always been a master at writing and you’ve been wanting to try out that creative writing course, go for it. Your fifth class needs to be manageable. It needs to be something you’re genuinely interested in and passionate about, so it doesn’t drain you. That’ll make the work a million times easier.

Another tip is to not be scared to set boundaries. Read the syllabus carefully during add-drop. If you don’t think it’ll work out, don’t be afraid to drop it. At the end of the day, taking five classes can be a deeply fun and rewarding experience, but if you’re left scrambling with no social life and teeming with anxiety, it’s not worth it. All in all, when course registration rolls around, at least consider adding a fifth course. It might give you some of your best times at MHC yet!

PS – Yes, I still have a rewarding social life and extracurricular involvement. Don’t worry.