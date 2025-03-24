My Favorite Parts Of Taking A UMass Class

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been a fan of my Her Campus articles for a bit now (which if you are, my sincere thanks and apologies), you might remember my piece on why I suggest everyone take a 5-College class at least once. Although I spoke a bit about my experience doing so, I didn’t really elaborate much on my UMass class experience. Well, here I am, doing just that. Here are my favorite things about taking a UMass class.

First, I absolutely love taking the PVTA to class. It’s so relaxing to be able to just look out the window and listen to my music. I know many people see it as a nuisance and a waste of time, but you really need to change that perspective. Yes, it does take time, but think about it as a break in your day. It’s a reset for your brain!

Second, it’s so easy to lock in at a different campus. UMass is huge so there are always new study spots, especially dining halls with a constant source of food, which is definitely helpful. Being in a new place is great for me to concentrate on work, and the knowledge that I have to get stuff done before my bus comes is really motivating. Additionally, I know that none of my friends are around to YAP, so it helps me be more efficient. Sorry guys!!

Last but not least, my class at UMass has been super spiritually rewarding. I only go there for the Brazilian Studies department, and I’ve only taken classes in Portuguese. It’s been such an incredible experience to be able to connect with my culture in an academic setting, especially getting to meet other Brazilian students. Now, two of my best friends are girls I met in my classes, and we have biweekly dinners in the UMass dining hall. It’s my time of the week to just immerse myself in Brazilian culture and speak Portuguese with my friends. Since the UMass student population is huge, they have a lot of diversity; they actually have a whole Brazilian Club! It’s my own little Brazilian universe out there, and I love it.

I understand that my UMass experience has been unusually great. I know many folks have troubles with UMass classes, whether due to class sizes or campus navigation issues, but I will say one thing: don’t knock it until you try it. You never know what your experience will be like. You will only know if you decide to live it. Therefore, GO FORTH AND DO IT, as you might find joys you didn’t even imagine!