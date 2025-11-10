Cold at MoHo: Defying Winter’s Tyranny over Emotion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter is a notoriously emotional-volatile time– many (myself especially included) find themselves falling subject to the cold’s more bitter tendencies: bare leaves, coal-black skies by 6:30 pm, and an overall lack of motivation contrasted to the cheerier, more lovely months. Although there are extraordinary joys to be derived from the gentleness of falling snow, the coziness of a good, fire-lit book, and an overall deceleration in the ordinarily fast-paced lives we face, these moments are more often than not fleeting. I often find myself inhabited by this seasonal stagnance winter brings; seasonal depression and its tyranny over emotion cannot be denied, and is only exacerbated by college and its associated stressors. Despite these more negative, cold aspects, there are countless ways to reintroduce whimsy to your life, combating solidified feelings of acrimony (matching the weather outside) and the domineering hands of seasonal depression. Here are 8 ways to ensure joy during the longest months and a warm sense of fulfillment against the pressing cold:

Cultivate a Playlist for Your Winter Mood

Little in life is more beneficial to improving a bad mood nor more uplifting than a solid playlist. Sad music can only offer so much to an already melancholy mood (though I am an absolute lover of Elliott Smith and Mitski through and through). Although you don’t have to listen strictly to holiday tunes, I do recommend immersing yourself in the spirit of the season at least a bit and putting on some tunes that make you feel good. Music works wonders in connecting you back to yourself when you feel a bit astray. Some of my seasonal favorites include “White Winter Hymnal”, anything from Lorde’s “Melodrama”, and “Carrie and Lowell” by Sufjan Stevens. Cultivate your own lively mood on the days when the sun is obscured by winter’s haze.

Curate your Perfect Cold-Weather Wardrobe

As a whole-hearted lover of warm-weather clothes like mini skirts, flouncy tanks, and denim shorts, I find the inability to express myself through these pieces dispiriting. Fortunately for me (and those who can relate to this contentious take), autumn and winter outfits are just as flattering and of utmost comfort. Find your favorite sweater, cuddle up in your thermalwear, and create your perfect winter mood board! Don’t forget to accessorize with both practical and cute pieces like scarves, beanies, earmuffs, and other winter gear! There are innumerable joys to derive from so many of life’s facets, and embracing your unique sense of style through fashion is definitely ranked among the top.

Revel in the Novelty of the Holiday Season

Regardless of being coined as “cheesy”, “too much”, and “over-enthusiastic”, embracing the novelty of the winter season is sincerely among the surest ways to repel seasonal depression and feelings of monotony. Anybody can embrace the joys granted by the coldest months, regardless of religious denomination or self-apprehension; let yourself embrace the whimsy! (There’s no point in demonizing a bit of seasonal cheeriness, regardless of how tacky or overly sentimental it may seem.) Find a new holiday cookie recipe, build a snowman, cuddle up by a warm fire with a good book (bonus points if it’s holiday-related!), indulge yourself in a comforting mug of hot cocoa– whatever makes you feel most connected to the joys that winter brings! Finding your sources of contentment is what’s most important; let your inner child and imagination breathe.

Prioritize Self-Care

Amidst the chaotic and demanding plight of finals, attempting to stay warm against such pressing weather, and maintain morale, prioritizing self-care is so vital to sustaining one’s wellbeing and mood in totality. This can be achieved through a number of individualized ways, and self-care truly does look so different from person to person; just make sure to nourish your own wellbeing through whatever means work best for you! If you find yourself at a standstill, however, some of my favorite ways to practice self-care are through nurturing my creative hobbies, intentionally living (merely setting aside time solely for myself), indulging in a sweet treat, and being active (whether this be at Kendall or a simple walk around Lower Lake: make sure to bundle up if you go this route!). Allow yourself the time and grace to tend to yourself; prioritize yourself alongside all other obligations held!

Indulge in Wintertime Adventures!

Amidst the bleak feelings married to this seasonal slump, it is absolutely vital to partake in activities that feel both invigorating and allow your inner child to breathe. Take advantage of the activities only granted by the winter, snowy months! Sledding, building a snow-fort, bird watching, ice skating, having a snowball fight, or simply being present in the moment are all extraordinary ways to reclaim your wellbeing against winter’s pressing tendencies! Plus, being active naturally boosts endorphins and aids significantly in making you feel good in yourself and your body. Now is your time to conjugate with the season and retrieve your joy; the warmer months aren’t the only ideal time to find pleasure in nature’s beauty.

Movie Marathons

Following this same theme of allowing yourself the space to embrace the sentiment at all of our cores, indulge in the cheesy, holiday movies that rerun on the same schedule annually but are never any less entertaining– or efficient at letting you fully immerse yourself in the whimsy of the holiday season. Cheesy Christmas movies or simply films that have a more wintery setting are perfect for doing just this. As an avid Christmas movie watcher/enjoyer, I have a lengthy list of my favorite classics– these never fail to make you feel warm despite the negative temperatures outside. Even if Christmas movies aren’t quite your thing, let yourself watch (and rewatch) your personal favorites, regardless of season! This isn’t so much about the novelty, but letting yourself derive comfort from a familiar source. Cozy up and allocate a few hours for your favorite films!

Decorate your Space

Another assured way of cheering yourself up amidst the gloomier moods is by decorating your space! This doesn’t necessarily have to be holiday-centered (though bonus points for hanging up your favorite string of Christmas lights!), but merely emblematic of your favorite things. Creating a space you can find leisure in and let yourself be at full ease is so vital to maintaining morale (and sustaining comfort!), especially during the colder months of the year when you spend ample time inside. I always adore the joy offered by seasonal decor; its infrequent presence makes it feel all the more special. Marvel in the fleeting moments, season, and decor by making your space your own!

Get Creative!