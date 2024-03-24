Women’s History Month: What Each Woman In My Life Has Taught Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month this March, I started to think more about the women who came before me. While we often celebrate famous people, some of the most strong, influential women I know are those in my own life. Not only have these women taught me valuable lessons, but it would not be possible to be where I am today without them by my side. Throughout March, I encourage others to think a little bit more about the women in your life and let them know you appreciate them.

My mom

Growing up, my mom was one of the biggest sources of comfort in my life. After a long week of school, I always preferred to watch movies with my mom all weekend over anything else. Despite working, she always made sure to put aside time to spend with me. She made it clear that I could talk to her about anything without judgment, and gave me guidance in whatever situation I was dealing with. The biggest piece of advice she gave me was, “Don’t worry about something if it hasn’t happened yet.” While this may have seemed small to her, I still rely on this to change my mindset whenever I feel myself getting anxious. Although she had her fair share of hardships, growing up, my mom never failed to provide for me and ensured I got things that made me happy; even if that meant sacrificing things for herself. While this seems typical of a mother, many parents don’t do this, which is why I appreciate her level of selflessness. Because of her, holidays, my birthday, and dinners with just the two of us were always made extra special, and created some of the best memories I can think of.

My sister

My sister is four and a half years older than me, so I have always naturally looked up to her and wanted to follow in her footsteps. For as long as I can remember, she has always been very independent, and chases after every opportunity that’s presented to her. She always excelled in school, has traveled the world, and maintains strong relationships with those around her; all of which I aspire to have in my own life. Additionally, she is one of the most knowledgeable people I know and has taught me many important things about politics, growing up, and being a woman. She is one of the first people I always turn to for help, and much of her advice has gotten me through my toughest times and my transition into college. Just by being around her, I have gained a strong sense of what it looks like to have healthy relationships and friendships which I have always admired. As many of those who have older sisters may know, this is one of the greatest sibling experiences you can have. Not only do you grow up with a best friend, but a role model who is helping you along the way.

My step mom

In the six years that I have known my step mom, she has never failed to care and be there for me, regardless of the fact that I’m not her biological child. Although it is something many people face, it is never easy to experience the changes that come with blending families. Despite this, she has always treated me as her own child, and provides me with the same support any biological mother would. The extent to which she cares for others is translated through her work as an elementary school teacher, which is obvious to anyone who knows her. As an alumni and one of the biggest MSU fans I know, many of her stories and never ending school spirit widely contributed to my desire to attend Michigan State University, and become a Spartan in the first place. Similarly, she is one of the best examples of someone who continues to have dedication and passion for their profession, which is something that many people struggle to find their whole lives. Seeing that this is achievable encourages me to explore many different opportunities in order to find a career in which I can succeed and enjoy for the rest of my life.

In the midst of acknowledging so many powerful women during March, it is important that we celebrate both ourselves and the women surrounding us. My life and experiences have constantly been influenced by the women close to me, and what they have taught me in more ways than I can think of. I hope to serve as a good example to those around me of all the amazing things that women can do, just as those who came before me have done.