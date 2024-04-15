Why I Skipped out on the Classic Fort Lauderdale Spring Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a freshman at Michigan State University, and I can wholeheartedly say that I’ve almost never needed a break from school as much as I did this spring break. Most of the people I know from my freshman cohort picked Fort Lauderdale for their spring break destination and booked their hotels and plane tickets early December. Spring break definitely involves some type of planning in order to execute it.

Surprisingly, I had never gone on a spring break trip until my freshman year of college. My family usually does a trip to Mexico each December, so in turn, I do not typically travel come spring break. This year, however, since I was paying for it, I decided to go to Florida.

However, I chose not to go to Fort Lauderdale like most of my peers. Instead, I visited my best friend’s grandparents’ beach home in Englewood, Florida. When deciding where to spend thousands of dollars for spring break, it is important to stop and think about what you want out of the trip. Is it relaxation? Is it a five-day bender? I genuinely needed a slow-paced vacation with no plans and no expectations, along with not seeing the entirety of my hometown population in Fort Lauderdale.

I spent every morning walking to Publix with my high school best friend, browsing the ice cream freezers and walking home with four different flavors to try that night after dinner. My type of vacation involves absolutely no plans or pressure, which is exactly what I achieved.

Another thing to consider is the expenses that accompany a spring break trip. I saved around 1,000 dollars by not going to Fort Lauderdale and staying with my friend instead. We also saved money by not having to pay for Ubers since we had a car to drive around. If budgeting that matters to you, I definitely recommend looking at different places that aren’t hotspots for college students, due to the hiking of prices.

Spring break trips can also cause plenty of worry due to finances or not being able to go where your friends are going. Coming from someone who voluntarily opted out of her senior Punta Cana trip, let me tell you – I survived, and I did not miss out on anything. Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is normal, however, there are other things to be genuinely upset about rather than missing out on an expensive trip at an overrated resort. The most important part of spring break is being able to relax one way or another, regardless of if you’re at the beach or in your home. I spent the last 17 years of my life relaxing in my own home instead of going somewhere fancy for spring break.

If you cannot make a trip like this possible during your college experience, just remember that the trips you take in your adult life will probably be more enjoyable (with a larger budget). I am extremely grateful and happy that I got to travel with my best friend – it gave us time to bond and talk about nothing and everything at the same time. I had no pressure to look a certain way, or dress a certain way, because it was just her and I. I was finally able to read some of the books I got for Christmas, tan all day, and eat delicious food. If all of these things sound like something you find relaxing, I highly recommend ditching the designated college spring break location and taking a two-person trip with your person somewhere peaceful and warm.