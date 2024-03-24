What NOT to Feed the Squirrels at MSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Squirrels are one of the not-so hidden gems of the Michigan State University campus: from the north end of campus to the southernmost dorm, these critters are all over. They graze in the lawns like geese, playing together and curiously accepting food from equally-curious students.

The people of East Lansing coexist with the squirrels, to the point that those lucky enough can convince one to eat out of their hands. They have grown comfortable with humans and often show no fear toward them. However, sometimes people feed the squirrels just for the sake of doing so, which can result in unintentionally feeding them something that could make them very sick or even cause death. To take care of the animals that call MSU’s campus “home,” avoid feeding squirrels the following foods.

The Exotic Nutrition Pet Supply Company website said it best: “While it may be a delightful treat for us, chocolate contains theobromine, which is toxic to squirrels and can lead to severe health problems.”

Theobromine is a compound found in cacao beans, which is also toxic for dogs. A good rule to follow regarding feeding wildlife is to think about whether or not you could feed that food to a dog. If it’s well known that a dog can’t eat a certain food, don’t give it to squirrels, or any other wildlife.

Squirrel Refuge advises against feeding squirrels dried fruits and vegetables, including corn. They are made of lots of sugar that is beneficial to humans, but unsustainable for squirrels.

The Avian and Animal Hospital website has lots of information about squirrel diets. They recommend avoiding foods with lots of salt, like potato chips, pretzels, crackers, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and french fries – don’t give them overly starchy foods like bread, rice or potatoes, either. Exotic Nutrition also states that salty foods can lead to dehydration and kidney problems in squirrels, but they are not toxic.

Avocado (toxic!)

Avocados contain a compound called persin, which is toxic to many animals, including dogs and squirrels. According to Exotic Nutrition, avocados can cause squirrels to have breathing problems and heart issues.

Onions and garlic (toxic!)

Onions and garlic are toxic to squirrels in any form, Exotic Nutrition says. They can cause issues with red blood cells and even cause anemia. While I’m not sure why those feeding the squirrels would have garlic or onions on hand, they are toxic, which is important to note.

The MSU squirrels are an important part of campus culture; they make our school feel more alive. Be mindful of how we contribute to the campus environment by consciously choosing what to feed the squirrels. By protecting the animals that live on campus, we are protecting the livelihood of campus itself.