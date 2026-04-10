What I Have Learned Living In A Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I approach the end of my second year of college, and simultaneously, my time living in a dorm, I have done a lot of reflecting on what living in a shared space has provided for me as a person. I have had the opportunity to learn much about myself through it. Sharing a space, no less one that is unusually small, was something that was scary for me upon entering college. I didn’t know what to expect. Yet, I have grown so much from dorm living. My experience living in a dorm has truly helped shape my college experience and myself.

Sharing space.

First and most importantly, I have learned how to share a confined space with someone. I did not know my roommate when I started college last year. Sure, we had talked over Instagram, but how much could that really tell me about her? I was worried about how we would interact, how we should share space, and if we would be friends. Mostly, I was worried about what expectations she would have for the room, and how we would navigate any conflicts. I consider myself a pretty clean person, and I wanted my room to reflect that. Additionally, I didn’t want people over constantly, as I’m pretty picky about my sleep.

All of my expectations were easy for me to keep track of, but it was difficult once I threw a virtual stranger into the mix. Thankfully, we slipped into our groove pretty quickly. She was clean like me (maybe even more so), and had a similar sleep schedule. We instantly hit it off and became close friends. All of my worries were lifted, but only because of how we were able to navigate living together.

In the first few weeks, we talked about what we wanted the room to look like, and boundaries we had for each other. We figured out what it was like to get dressed in front of someone else and how to not bump into each other while walking around our tiny room. Not to mention, how to respect when the other person wanted to talk to someone else, or wanted quiet time. Now, in our second year of living together, we have fully fleshed out our living habits. I take out the trash and vacuum. She organizes the fridge and tidies up the room. We make the perfect match for each other in terms of roommates.

Navigating how to share a space with someone was scary initially. It’s important to remember to communicate with the other person, however. Even though my roommate and I get along amazingly, we still sometimes raise issues with each other. It’s crucial to let the other person know if something they do is bothering you instead of letting resentment build. More often than not, your roommate won’t even know they were doing something to annoy you and will fix it once you ask. By having clear communication, it becomes easier to share a small space with someone.

How to meet people.

I kind of touched on this briefly already, but learning how to meet people has been one of the greatest lessons for myself. Before I started college, my greatest fear was whether I would make friends or not. I didn’t know if my roommate would like me, or if I would connect with any of the girls on my floor. Despite being intensely nervous about putting myself out there, I knew it had to be done.

The first night I met my roommate, I made a point to try and connect with her as much as possible. I wanted to be friends with her, and now luckily, we are now best friends. That first night, I remember staying up and talking for hours. Despite being in unfamiliar beds literally inches from a stranger, we felt at ease enough to talk. We talked about our likes and dislikes, and how nervous we were. I truly think this conversion helped to shape our friendship. The next day, we were more comfortable with each other and ventured out as a pair to meet people.

Living in a dorm also taught me how to connect to various other people. In the first few days, my roommate and I would go around knocking on others’ doors to ask them to hangout. Through this method, I met my closest friends. While it was nerve-wracking to plan hangouts and knock on doors, pushing myself out of my comfort zone rewarded me with wonderful friendships. Through dorm life, I learned the importance of making plans with people, and including people in things as simple as getting lunch. While these may seem like small things, they are the building blocks of a relationship. If I never lived in a dorm, I wouldn’t have learned how to meet new people and build strong friendships.

Shaping my college experience.

I can confidently say living in a dorm has shaped my college experience. Trust me, I am excited to live in an apartment next year, but a part of me will always miss living in a dorm. When else am I going to be so close to all of my friends, my classes, and my beautiful campus? Living in a dorm for two years has truly been one of the best things about college.

At Michigan State University, it is required for students to live on campus for two years. While I was a little apprehensive at first, I eventually realized how fortunate I am for the opportunity. I didn’t have to worry about finding an apartment in the first semester of my freshman year. I still had my dining plan, and I don’t have to worry about cooking or grocery shopping. I have easy access to all my friends (we all live in the same dorm building) and my classes. I would not trade my two years of living in a dorm for anything.

Sure, there are some negative aspects to dorm living. Sometimes the shared bathrooms are disgusting, or there is vomit on the stairs. Still, I think there are so many positive aspects as well. It will help shape who you are, and your experience throughout college. I am so grateful for my time living in a dorm and everything it has provided for me.