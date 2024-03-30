Underrated Female Musicians You Should Listen to This Women’s History Month 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s History Month is the perfect time to celebrate all the powerhouse women in the music industry. From Taylor Swift, to Beyonce, to Olivia Rodrigo, women are ruling the stage in 2024. But if you’re looking to expand your listening habits and lend your support to some underrated stars, add these talented and inspiring women below to your music libraries.

Lyn Lapid

Filipino-American singer-songwriter Lyn Lapid released her debut album in 2023, “to love in the 21st century.” Her songs encapsulate dreamy summer love and loss. Lapid is for the hopeless romantics who daydream about falling for someone in a bookstore. Her discography also explores feelings of romantic uncertainty, platonic love, nostalgia for childhood, and more. Out of all of her songs, some of my favorites are “poster boy,” “cross ur mind,” and “east side.”

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan has stepped into the spotlight with her debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” and has been hailed a queer icon of the music industry. Her early 2000s pop sound is nostalgic, fresh, and always effortlessly catchy. With her glittery, glamorous fashion and punk, unapologetic attitude, Roan has what it takes to be the next big superstar. My favorites from her album are “After Midnight,” “Red Wine Supernova,” and “California.”

Maisie Peters

Speaking of pop princesses, Maisie Peters has an entrancing stage presence and one of the best discographies out there. This English singer-songwriter has an EP, a soundtrack album, and two studio albums: “You Signed Up For This” and “The Good Witch.” Peters has everything you could be looking for in her numerous songs about falling in love, heartbreak, healing and growth, female rage, and more. Some of my favorites include “I’m Trying (Not Friends),” “Coming of Age,” and “Worst of You.”

NIKI

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two studio albums, “MOONCHILD” and “Nicole.” With beautiful lyrics and an entrancing folk-pop sound, NIKI is an expert in melancholic songs about growing apart from people who used to be your world, which is the theme of her latest album “Nicole.” Haunting and catchy, NIKI’s discography is sure to take over your playlists. Some of my favorite tracks are “High School in Jakarta,” “Before,” and “Oceans & Engines.”

Baby Queen

South African singer-songwriter Baby Queen moved to London at the age of 18 to pursue music and has since released one EP, “Medicine,” and two albums, “The Yearbook,” and “Quarter Life Crisis.” She is also known for her contributions to the soundtrack of the hit tv show “Heartstopper.” With an alternative pop sound and honest lyrics, Baby Queen’s songs explore themes of mental health and queerness. My favorites from this artist are “Raw Thoughts,” “Dover Beach,” and “I Can’t Get My Sh*t Together.”

Anna of the North

Anna of the North, a Norwegian singer-songwriter, has three studio albums to her name, “Lovers,” “Dream Girl,” and “Crazy Life.” She has also contributed to the soundtracks of the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” Netflix film series and the Hulu original “Rosaline.” Her electro-pop sound coincides perfectly with honest and hopeful lyrics, creating tracks that are sure to get stuck in your head. A few of my favorites are “Playing Games,” “Nobody,” and “Ridin.”

Women have undeniably made incredible contributions to the music industry, and it’s important to tune in to their projects year round. That being said, Women’s History Month is a great time to be intentional with diversifying your music listening habits. The list of underrated musicians above is just a starting point, and I encourage you to listen to the work of women from all over the world, queer women, women of color, and all the other talented stars killing it in the music world right now.