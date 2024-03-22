Top 10 Beauty Essentials to Pack for Your Next Vacation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Packing for Vacations can be stressful and overwhelming, which can leave you forgetting things like makeup, shampoo, and skin protection. This list contains all of my favorite beauty products that will take your vacation to the next level.

1. Face Moisturizing Sunscreen

When being in the sun you’ll want to make sure you use a moisturizer that is nourishing and has SPF to protect your skin from UV rays. La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer is great for all skin types and has broad spectrum spf protection. Another recommendation is EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad Spectrum. This is a great product for those who want foundation-like coverage.

2. Waterproof Mascara

To prevent runny mascara while enjoying your vacation, opt for one that is long-lasting such as the CoverGirl Clump Cluster Water Resistant Mascara. This will give you a clump-free, natural look while you enjoy your vacay.

3. Lip Balm

SPF is always important to wear, especially on your lips. Some of my favorite lip balms are Supergoop PLAY! Lip Balm with cai and SPF 30, as well as, Aquaphor’s Lip Repair that also has SPF 30. These are two great hydrating products that add great protection.

4. Hair Protection

After spending a long day out and about, you might want to pull your hair out of your face. Pattern Beauty’s hair clip is made specifically for those with curls and coils, and is great for thick hair textures.

5. Cleanser

When you’re finished spending time in the sun, you’ll need a good cleanser to wipe off your makeup. Try CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser to get your skin clean and moisturized. For those with sensitive skin try Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser to get that nice deep cleanse.

6. Nail Care

For those who like to get their nails done, or for those who want to keep them looking clean, Olivia and June has a manicure prep set that comes with a nail file and buff, a pair of nail clippers, nail polish remover and a clean up brush.

7. Facemasks

Some good face masks to calmthe skin when winding down for the day, are the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask–this one is great for sensitive skin. Another recommendation is Paula’s Choice Super Hydrate Overnight Mask ,which gives excellent hydration, and is perfect for those who have dry or sensitive skin.

8. Body Spray

Body sprays can give that finishing touch before you go out. Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Perfume Mist that gives a light touch.

9. Shampoo and Conditioner

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Pureology Hydrate Conditioner are both great products to cleanse and rejuvenate your hair after a long day.. Both give deep cleanse and work well with all hair types.

10. Multi-purpose makeup brushes

Lastly, to give that finishing touch to your makeup look, having products that are multi-purpose to save space when you pack, is a must.. A brush that I recommend is the Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in1 makeup brush. It can be used for bronzer and blush, blending, brows, eyeliner, and eyeshadow. This is the perfect makeup tool to pack for your vacation.

All of these products have served me well on a daily basis and are perfect for any vacation. I hope these recommendations prepare you and your self-care for your next trip.