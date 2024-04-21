This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

As we enter into spring, a picnic is a great way to bring in the season and spend time with your friends and family. Here are some quick tips for throwing a spring picnic.

Location

When planning a picnic make sure to pick a location that is in a nice outdoor location. A garden, by the lakeside, or even a beach can be great areas to host you and your guests. Make sure there are facilities there that include bathrooms and tables. Also consider factors such as weather; if rain is a possibility, ask ahead of time if the location has an indoor facility.

Food

Bringing prepared food is best when throwing a picnic. Sandwiches, chips, and salads are all great items to pack for the event. For drinks, bring water or juice, or a nice sparkling punch is a great drink to add. Fruit plates and charcuterie boards also add a nice finishing touch to a spring picnic.

Essentials

Remember to bring blankets for you and your guests to sit on, as well as a tablecloth, napkins, cups, utensils, and foldable chairs. Since the weather is getting warmer, be prepared to pack sunscreen and bug spray as well. For cleanup, have trash bags with you.

Entertainment

To keep your guests entertained, think about bringing some cards or board games. A speaker to play music can be great too. Other items you can bring are frisbees or a ball to kick around if you’re the sporty kind of person.

Decorations

If you want to have some fun at your picnic, consider sprucing it up with balloons and some nice flowers. You can also bring painting supplies and make cute gifts for your guests to keep. Decorative blankets and pillows are more items you can bring to your picnic.

Have Fun!

This is time to spend with your friends and family to embrace the warmer weather. A picnic is a great way to enjoy time with the people who you are close to. Ringing in the spring season with a picnic is a great way to embrace the nature around you.

Spring is a time where we are fully immersed in nature and all of its beauty, and having a picnic is one of the best ways to enjoy that nature.