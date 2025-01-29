The Rising Threat of Space Junk and Its Impact on Future Space Exploration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Since the dawn of space exploration, humankind has launched thousands of satellites, probes, and spacecrafts into orbit. While these missions have revolutionized our understanding of space and powered modern conveniences like GPS, communication networks, and weather forecasting, they have also created an unintended consequence: space junk. Also known as space debris, this refers to defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, fragments from collisions, and other remnants of human activity in space. As the amount of debris in Earth’s orbit increases, it poses a growing risk to both current and future space missions, threatening the sustainability of space exploration.

Currently, millions of pieces of space debris are orbiting Earth, ranging from tiny flecks of paint to derelict satellites and even larger objects like defunct rocket bodies. According to estimates from space agencies like NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), there are approximately 34,000 pieces of debris larger than 10 centimeters, and hundreds of thousands of smaller fragments. While the smaller pieces might seem insignificant, even tiny objects moving at orbital speeds (up to 28,000 km/h or 17,398 mp) can cause significant damage to operational spacecrafts.

Most debris is located in low Earth orbit (LEO), where many satellites and the International Space Station (ISS) operate. The overcrowded conditions in LEO increase the likelihood of collisions, creating a cascading effect known as the Kessler Syndrome. This scenario, proposed by NASA scientist Donald Kessler in 1978, suggests that as collisions create more debris, the risk of further collisions grows, eventually making LEO unusable for space missions.

The growing presence of space junk has serious implications for the future of space exploration. One of the primary concerns is the safety of astronauts aboard the ISS and future space stations. The ISS has been forced to perform numerous debris-avoidance maneuvers to prevent potential collisions. As space junk accumulates, these maneuvers may become more frequent, increasing the complexity and risk of long-term human space missions.

Additionally, satellites — crucial for communication, weather monitoring, and scientific research — are vulnerable to damage from debris. A single collision with a large piece of debris could knock out essential satellite services, affecting everything from global internet coverage to GPS navigation. In some cases, it might take years or decades to replace such assets, stalling progress in various sectors.

Future space exploration missions, such as crewed missions to Mars, asteroid mining, and lunar bases, could face even greater risks. Traveling through Earth’s orbital debris field on the way to deep space increases the likelihood of spacecraft damage. If left unchecked, space junk may not only jeopardize individual missions, but could also deter space agencies and private companies from pursuing ambitious exploration goals.

The growing awareness of the space junk problem has led to various international efforts aimed at mitigating its impact. Some space agencies have implemented guidelines to reduce the creation of new debris, such as requiring spacecraft to deorbit after their missions, or designing satellites to burn up in the atmosphere at the end of their lifespan. However, these measures do not address the debris that is already in orbit.

Several innovative solutions are being explored to actively remove space debris. Concepts include using robotic arms, harpoons, nets, or lasers to capture and deorbit debris. For example, ESA’s ClearSpace-1 mission, set to launch in 2028, will be one of the first attempts to capture and remove a large piece of debris. While these technologies are promising, they are still in their infancy and face significant technical and financial challenges.

Space junk is not just a technical issue — it is also a regulatory and diplomatic challenge. With space increasingly commercialized, more private companies are launching satellites than ever before, and managing the orbital environment requires global cooperation. The development of international treaties and guidelines to regulate space traffic, prevent debris generation, and enforce responsible behavior in space will be essential for the future.

In the coming decades, as human activities in space expand, the risk posed by space debris will become more pronounced. Protecting the orbital environment is crucial, not only for current operations but also for the dreams of interplanetary exploration. Without collective action to address space junk, the stars may remain out of reach, mired in the debris of past ventures.

Space junk is a growing hazard that threatens the future of space exploration and the essential services that satellites provide to life on Earth. As space becomes more crowded, the risks of collision, mission failure, and orbital congestion increase. Addressing the space junk problem will require a multi-faceted approach, involving new technologies, international cooperation, and responsible space operations. With the right strategies in place, we can ensure that space remains accessible for future generations and that humanity’s exploration of the cosmos continues without the threat of being grounded by our own debris.