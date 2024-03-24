The Lack of Safety for Women on College Campuses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

There is no question that safety is a big factor to consider when choosing where to go to college. The atmosphere and environment you choose to spend your college years in can truly impact your lifestyle and experiences. While colleges in recent years have been cracking down on crime and violence on campuses, it is very apparent that the job is never done. As a woman on a college campus, my safety and surroundings are always on my mind. I am constantly reminded by family and friends not to travel alone, always carry an attack alarm on me and of course, stay safe. Women deserve to feel comfortable and safe on college campuses whether they are studying at the library or enjoying a night out with friends. With that being said, in order to continue advocating for women’s safety it is important to know the facts.

As universities implement more and more ways to keep college students safe, we slowly start to see crime rates in college towns fall, and disciplinary actions better enforced. Although, this is not always the case when it comes to violence against women. Sexual assault is one of the most common crimes on college campuses today and still is not talked about enough. According to Research.com, “Around 23% of female undergraduate students and 5.4% of male undergraduate students experience rape or sexual assault.” Whether talked about or not, this is taking place across all college campuses and is constantly in the back of every woman’s mind.

While it is important for students to look out for themselves, the safety of students often starts with the University and campus itself. As students, we want to know that our administration cares and is implementing resources to keep us safe. For example, Rainn.org mentions that “Campus law enforcement has a significant role in addressing and responding to college Sexual assault.” When a student goes to their university administration or law enforcement with these situations they should be taken seriously. Otherwise, victims will be less likely to report them and the problem will reoccur without consequences. Rainn.org also states, “Only 20% of female students ages 18-24, who are victims of sexual violence report to law enforcement.” Additionally, administration and law enforcement should not only be responding to assault and violence when it occurs, but actively preventing it from ever happening in the first place.

Similarly, there are many reasons why women may not report crimes of sexual violence. As listed on Reasearch.com, some of these include fear of reprisal, thinking it was not important enough to report, not wanting to get the perpetrator in trouble, believing it was a personal matter, or that the police could not help. In the event that these crimes do occur, women should never fear reporting these incidents for any reason. As stated previously, if they are not reported, perpetrators will continue to repeat these acts without being held responsible.

In a place where students are meant to gain an education, build lifelong relationships, and discover who they are, safety is the last thing we should have to worry about, especially when it comes to serious crimes like sexual assault and violence. While these problems are being combated every day, it is never something we should let out of our minds, as students, and more specifically women, continue to be a large portion of these victims. Continuing to hold universities and other students accountable as well as understanding the dangers within our communities are very important factors that help to keep students informed and safe.