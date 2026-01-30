Sustainable Swaps That Make Dorm Life Easier

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My freshman year began by experimenting with all kinds of zero-waste products, and least to say, a few of them didn’t work out for me. A zero-waste lifestyle is extremely admirable, but a lofty aspiration that usually requires time, money, and patience, all of which college students usually have in short supply. As someone who’s tried her fair hand of zero-waste products, I’m ready to share my experience and wisdom about my favorite eco-conscious swaps I would advise anyone to try.

Shampoo bars.

Plastic-free shampoo bars are one sustainable swap that I basically never want to give up. While I sometimes replace them occasionally with my favorite Ogx shampoo to liven up the volume in my roots, shampoo bars are a convenient way to clean your hair, take up way less space in your bath caddy, and reduce your plastic consumption.

Reusable water bottle.

Yes, this one seems so obvious. Everyone and their mother has a Stanley or an Owala these days, but anyone already owning an emotional support water bottle can tell you a day can be ruined when you forget it, or worse, lose it. Maintaining a goal of using less single waste plastic is practically impossible without a reusable hydration buddy, so if you don’t have one, put it at the top of your next shopping list.

Tupperware.

Packing some nice reheatable food containers on your trips to the dining hall — or to bring your prepped meals or leftovers from home — can help to reduce the amount of combos you use at the plastic-fests that are the Sparty’s Markets. That being said, it’s not your fault the single-use packaging companies use isn’t biodegradable! But anyways, getting more hot meals with fresh fruits and vegetables is always a smart idea. Plus, keeping some food in your fridge means you won’t starve late at night when everything is closed, or during your 8 a.m. class when most dining halls haven’t opened yet. While I do not condone stealing and taking things back from the dining hall, there is no shame in saving your “leftovers,” and even then, I prefer to call it making the most of your Spartan experience by taking advantage of your dining plan.

Thermos and portable mugs.

If you don’t come to college with a caffeine addiction, you’ll probably graduate with one.

A reusable thermos can be used anywhere on campus. In my experience, just giving the baristas a heads up about your reusable cup and asking nicely means they will happily use your personal item instead of another plastic cup. My favorite place to get a combo is the Strange Matter cafe at the MSU Union. A coffee and a donut, basically for free!? It’s a no brainer.

Recycling bin.

This may seem odd, but if you are swiping your ID and getting even just a few combos every week, those plastic containers start to pile up in your room, and creating a tower of Arnold Palmers and sushi trays next to your school-issued trash can isn’t always ideal. Most dorms have recycling areas somewhere in the lobby, and lugging down your recyclables is less appealing than throwing everything in the trash. While recycling isn’t going to save the world, and it may look funny on move-in day, bringing a sizable recycling bin to keep your trash can company is a great way to keep your recyclables separate and easily transport them down the stairs or elevator. Your roommate will thank me later.

Reusable paper towels.

I want to start off by saying reusable paper towels are best used as a supplement to disposable paper towels. If your friend throws up in your room, or there’s some nasty mold left in that Tupperware you forgot about, it’s best to be able to wipe and toss. However, my experience with keeping a roll of reusable paper towels in the room (a Christmas gift from my brother) has proven to be very useful. I most typically use them when I need someplace to set down a snack, and I don’t feel like doing dishes. The best part about most reusable cloths is that they’re machine washable! I also like to use them for wiping down dusty surfaces, or as a makeshift coaster, or for emergency absorbency, like that time when my open water bottle fell through the gap of my lofted bed and splashed across the room and my roommate.

Not ready to invest in a stack of these bad boys? Using old shirts or other cloth products as rags is another great, cost-friendly option!

Laundry detergent sheets.

If there’s one item you decide to try from this list, I beg of you to try plastic-free laundry detergent sheets. It will change your laundry game forever. Detergent in the simple form of a sheet makes the laundry process way less of a hassle, with no chance of spills or permanently putting in too much product leading to a heinously soapy wash. The boxes are usually small and non-bulky, and there are so many sheets, a box can last you up to a semester — and, maybe, up to a year! Trust me, your clothes will still be clean and smell amazing!

Wool dryer balls.

In the same vein as laundry detergent, snagging a few wool balls to catch lint and static in your dry goods isn’t just a sustainable move — it’s a life hack! No need to keep buying dryer sheets that take one loop around the track then resign to the trash can in their scentless defeat. Wool dryer balls are a game changer, and if you really need some extra aroma in your laundry, feel free to add scent with a fragrant spray of your choice. Dryer balls are a good investment in the long run and keep you safe from getting shocked when you open the dryer door and when you open your banking app. Just make sure you keep an eye on them — they like to bounce around into corners where you’ll never see them again, or maybe the dryer monsters will take them when they steal your socks!

Sustainability isn’t about being perfect. The truth is, trying to be sustainable and limit your waste is difficult and often more expensive, but making small changes to our personal lives can help reduce our impact. Staying aware of the climate crisis and connecting with others who share the same concerns is essential to making real, lasting change. So, don’t beat yourself up every time you’re stuck using single-use plastic or taking a solo car ride. Just remember to recognize those moments when you are making sustainable choices, and feel proud of yourself for doing what you can.