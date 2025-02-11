Should It Stay or Should It Go? 2024 Summer Nail Trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

As we know, current nail trends are ever changing, but some of them should maybe stick around longer. Others however, should probably stay in the summer. They had their time, but it should come to an end.

These two nail design elements are the ones I am referring to when I say I think their time has passed…

1. 3-D Flower or Designs

While I think that 3-D art is very nice, I don’t think they should be used for an everyday set. They are more appropriate for a special event or occasion and not just a trip to the beach. The 3-D designs give a chunky look to the nail, not the most desirable quality for a nice summer set.

2. The Busy Designs

I am a girl who loves color and patterns, but to an extent. The sets that all have a different design on each nail look too busy and you don’t really know where to look. I am all for a nice, separate design on one or two nails, but for every single nail to have something different is a lot. I do like them though when the colors are very cohesive and all the nails pair well together.

While there were some designs that I think should stay in the past like the two mentioned above, there are a few that I think should stay. They could be used for the fall or winter and possibly even next summer!

1. Chrome Detailing

Chrome texture might be my favorite nail trends of all time. I love it whether it’s covering the whole nail or just a small portion of it. I think the little chrome shine adds so much to the design, especially if it’s a color like gold or silver.

2. Ombré Cat Eye

The ombré cat eye where the color changes in the middle of the nail is a subtle design to add to the set to differentiate one, so all the nails aren’t the same. If you use the same colors that are incorporated throughout the rest of the set, then it becomes a cohesive overall design that doesn’t just implement solid colors.

3. Bright, Vibrant Colors

As I said before, I love a nail set with colors! The colors that were used this past summer like orange, pink, yellow, and blue were perfect for the weather. They were bright and exciting, which added another dimension to the set instead of simply using more flat, muted types of colors. The season is all about feelings of happiness and joy, which is what the bright colors of the summer create!

Overall, the nail trends from the summer of 2024 were good! There were some that I think should come back around and could even be great in all seasons. Of course, there are some however that I don’t think should come back and should stay in the summer of 2024. Truly in the end, it only matters what you like and what you want to wear proudly on your own nails!