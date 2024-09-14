The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love the excitement that comes with obtaining a new perfume. My mind races as I examine its packaging, bottle, and color. There is nothing like comparing its design to the way it smells! Fragrance enthusiasts have been taking the blogs by storm with their reviews on perfumes, new and old.

If you are slightly familiar with the world of perfume, then you should know about Fragrantica, the “online destination for all things fragrance.” The U.S.-based publication dedicates resources, a magazine, as well as a community to and for their readers, striving to keep them updated on new releases, renowned fragrances, and other fragrance mysteries. Instagram users like Roxy (@roxslayofficial) and Yummiee (@yummiee) share personalized reviews, recommendations, finds, and other bits on how to smell your best. Fragrance reviews are here to stay.

To me, fragrance is the essence of beauty. In many ways, fragrance makes up the air in the spaces we deem “beautiful.” I adore its ability to graciously make itself known without truly ever being seen. Over the spring I received two samples of perfumes that had been newly released.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily

Main Accords: Tropical, white floral, sweet, coconut, fruity, floral, amber, vanilla, lactonic, and citrus.

Viktor&Rolf’s latest addition to the Flowerbomb collection, Tiger Lily, opens with a bold, sweet heat. This fragrance is perfect for the summer. I got mine during the beginning of spring and with each use, I could feel myself defrost in preparation for the sunny weather to come. Its top notes are coconut milk and bergamot, giving the scent a heavy feel. These are followed by the middle notes: tiger lily, jasmine, and freesia. These florals are finally met with the base notes, mango and benzoin, swirling the flavors together into an exotically wild fragrance. It is for the “independently strong, fierce modern woman.”

Pros: Long-lasting, high quality

Cons: Can smell too musky or powdery

Overall, I rate Tiger Lily a 3.8/5. It was not my favorite at first, and it took time to grow on me. By the end, I reminisced on its effects and found myself slightly missing the fierce air it brought around me. Tiger Lily is the original Flowerbomb’s daring, younger sister.

Valentino Born in Roma Donna Green Stravaganza

Main Accords: White floral, vanilla, and powdery.

Valentino has also added a new scent to one of their fragrance collections, Born in Roma. Green Stravaganza instantly became a favorite. From its light opening to its sweet and dark settle, everything about this fragrance was enticing to me. The top note is lapsang souchong tea, which was extremely unfamiliar. That is what I like about Green Stravaganza: when I first smelled it, it was truly new. The middle note is of jasmine, which ushers in a sweet floral essence. The base note is vanilla, but this is very light. It is more sweet than savory, and overall, carries a unique scent only one dares to embrace.

Pros: Long-lasting, unique

Cons: Too watery, weak scent profile

I rate Green Stravaganza 4/5. I enjoyed every minute of its use, and I think it is even a step up from the original Born in Roma. Green Stravaganza is mature, yet fun.