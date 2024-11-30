Review of Guillermo del Toro’s Film “Pinocchio”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Pinnocchio” is a Netflix original film directed by Guillermo del Toro, who also directed a fan favorite film, “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

I am not usually a fan of animated films or movie-musicals. However, this has quickly become one of my favorite films after watching it for the first time. The film is stop-motion animation, and all of the sets and characters were handcrafted and painted to express the individuality of each character. Some may find del Toro’s choice of medium to be a little creepy or uneasy, although I think it adds to the charm and fun of the film. Not to mention, it took over ten years to create all of the sets and characters, as well as to produce the film.

Overall, the plot of the film consists of Gepetto, an old wood worker, losing his son Carlo due to a freak accident caused by war. This leaves Gepetto deeply saddened by grief. On a rainy night, while lost in his grief, he gets drunk and decides he’s going to remake his son out of wood. He chops down a tree and starts to make a replica of his late son. The forest spirits cast a spell on the wooden boy to come alive and keep Gepetto company, to replace his late son.

Throughout the film, we see Pinocchio as a naive character who doesn’t know much about the world, along with understanding the grief and bitterness that Gepetto feels after experiencing the loss of his only son. He embodies this sense of innocence and wonder for the world that I truly adore. As the film progresses, we see the love and acceptance between Gepetto and Pinocchio grow stronger.

There are other characters throughout the film, including Jiminy Cricket and Spazzatura, who become apart of Gepetto’s found family, and areincluded on the journey Pinocchio goes on throughout the film.

The film is a true message about being able to find your family and those who truly care about you. Exploring universal themes of love, loss, and life. This film has a special place in my heart with its lightheartedness, humor, and the raw reflection of humanity that it delivers.

I highly recommend anyone to watch this film, airing only on Netflix. Go cozy up on a crisp fall night and give this film a watch; I promise you you won’t regret it!