Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
skincare products on sink counter
skincare products on sink counter
Photo by Rebecca Wiggins on Unsplash
Life > Experiences

Review of Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath Toothpaste

Peyton Skiver
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

As a member of Her Campus at Michigan State University, I was fortunate enough to receive a sample of the new Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath toothpaste through our brand partnership with the company. Over the past few weeks, I have been using the toothpaste in the morning and at night when I brush my teeth, and decided to share some of my thoughts and opinions.

To start off, I really like this toothpaste. I have been using it for a while now, and it leaves my breath fresh without being overwhelmingly minty. I am not a huge fan of really strong toothpaste, so this type is perfect for me. 

I have not used this toothpaste quite long enough to see long lasting whitening results, but I am hopeful that there will be some change over the next few weeks and months. However, I do have some doubts about the whitening abilities of any toothpaste, so it will be interesting to see if the properties of this toothpaste will be effective in whitening. 

I would recommend this toothpaste to anyone who prefers less strong minty flavor but also wants to have clean and fresh breath after brushing your teeth. I will admit, the taste takes some getting used to, because it is not your normal toothpaste, but it is nothing too horrible.

If you are looking for a new toothpaste and want to try out the Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath toothpaste, you can get a 5.5 oz two-pack for $8.99 on Amazon. I recommend trying it out!

Peyton Skiver is a writer, editor, and E-board member of Her Campus at Michigan State University. She writes articles to be published on the Her Campus site and designs content for the HCMSU social media pages. Skiver is a second year student at MSU studying journalism with a minor in sports journalism. Outside of class, she is a reporter for the Spartan Sports Report and a member of the Association of Women in Sports Media (AWSM). Skiver has a passion for photography, writing, and media design. In her free time, she loves to read, listen to music, and binge watch new TV shows.