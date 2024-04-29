Review of Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath Toothpaste

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a member of Her Campus at Michigan State University, I was fortunate enough to receive a sample of the new Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath toothpaste through our brand partnership with the company. Over the past few weeks, I have been using the toothpaste in the morning and at night when I brush my teeth, and decided to share some of my thoughts and opinions.

To start off, I really like this toothpaste. I have been using it for a while now, and it leaves my breath fresh without being overwhelmingly minty. I am not a huge fan of really strong toothpaste, so this type is perfect for me.

I have not used this toothpaste quite long enough to see long lasting whitening results, but I am hopeful that there will be some change over the next few weeks and months. However, I do have some doubts about the whitening abilities of any toothpaste, so it will be interesting to see if the properties of this toothpaste will be effective in whitening.

I would recommend this toothpaste to anyone who prefers less strong minty flavor but also wants to have clean and fresh breath after brushing your teeth. I will admit, the taste takes some getting used to, because it is not your normal toothpaste, but it is nothing too horrible.

If you are looking for a new toothpaste and want to try out the Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath toothpaste, you can get a 5.5 oz two-pack for $8.99 on Amazon. I recommend trying it out!