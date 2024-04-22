Reflections on Finishing Up My Sophomore Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s already mid-April, meaning the spring semester ends in just two weeks. This also means that I will be an upperclassman the following fall semester, which is so crazy to think about.

I still remember stepping foot on campus for the first time during the spring break of my senior year of high school, wondering what my life would be like as a college student.

My friends, who came with me to visit MSU, and I sat down at the Potbelly in downtown East Lansing and talked about how different life would be when we all went off to college as we waited for our ride back.

One blink later, I’m about to wrap up my sophomore year.

Looking back, I feel as though I’ve grown and matured a tremendous amount since entering MSU almost two years ago.

I’ve learned so many things, ranging from academics to life lessons, things like how to find a balance between school and life, and how to adjust to living in a shoebox-like environment with another person.

But, I would say, the biggest lesson I’ve learned from the college experience is how to exist and thrive all by myself with my family being over 500 miles away from me.

I’m the youngest child in my family, so naturally, I’ve been a little babied my entire life. For example, I would never have to worry about making a doctor’s appointment or getting an oil change on my car. My parents and brother always took care of those little things that made my life that much easier.

It wasn’t until college where I understood that I really had to step up and essentially learn that if I didn’t do it, no one would do it for me.

With some obvious stumbles and obstacles, I’m proud to say I’ve overcome all of them and I’m well on my way to becoming a full adult.

Although it’s a little bittersweet moving forward to upperclassmen status, I can’t wait to see what the future holds and learn more things about myself and the world through life experiences that come with the beauty of growing up.