Reflecting On My 2023 Concert Line-Up

Lyrics that seem to describe exactly how I feel or what I’ve been through, beats that improve my mood instantly, songs that have inexplicably bonded me with other people – there is no doubt that music is a huge part of my life. I spend a large portion of my existence with my headphones on or obsessing over artists, but until this past year I had never been to a concert. My best friend hadn’t been to a concert either, so after we both became adults, we decided that we would take the plunge and buy tickets as the opportunities arose. Soon enough we had plans to attend four concerts over the course of the summer. Now, as we prepare for concerts this summer , I want to take some time to reflect on my 2023 concert line-up.

Faith In The Future World Tour – Louis Tomlinson

My best friend and I’s first ever concert was seeing Louis Tomlinson in Detroit, Michigan on June 2. As longtime fans of One Direction and big fans of Tomlinson’s solo music, this concert was a dream come true for us. It was worth the long hours in line under a scorching sun. Even the heat couldn’t dampen the spirit of Tomlinson’s fans, who chatted with each other and excitedly snagged tour merch. One kind soul even walked up and down the long lines giving out friendship bracelets and pride flags.

The album Tomlinson was touring, Faith in the Future, was meant to be performed. He took the stage with an awe-inspiring presence and the entire arena was filled with an adrenaline-pumping energy. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre’s stage was illuminated by aesthetic visuals, smoke, and lights. We had the time of our lives screaming the lyrics to his new songs, some from his first album Walls, and even one from his One Direction days. We couldn’t have asked for a more entertaining and meaningful first concert experience.

The Eras Tour – Taylor Swift

Unless you live under a rock, you have seen Taylor Swift taking over the world with her genre-spanning Eras Tour. I was lucky enough to survive the great Ticketmaster war, and secured lower bowl tickets for my best friend, little sister, and I for Detroit night one in June. As a fan of Swift’s music since singing my little eight year old heart out to “Teardrops On My Guitar,” this concert was a surreal experience. I cried and screamed and could not believe my eyes.

Girl in Red was our first opener, and I had been a casual fan of her music for a couple of years, so I was excited to see her perform. I became a much bigger fan of hers after seeing her incredible energy and dedication on the stage. Our second opener was Gracie Abrams, whom I have been a big fan of for several years. It was such a dream come true to see her live, and I hope to see her again on her own tour someday.

One of the most fun parts of the night was the surprise songs. Swift plays two songs that are different for every show – one on the piano and one on the guitar. When she picked up the guitar and started playing “Haunted” from her album Speak Now, my best friend and I screamed so loud they probably heard us halfway around the world. Speak Now is my best friend’s favorite Taylor Swift album, and we had just been discussing our hopes for a “Speak Now” surprise song earlier that day. That memory is one that I will cherish forever (in fact, my best friend and I plan to get matching tattoos inspired by this moment). Our piano surprise song was “I Almost Do” from “Red,” which was also wonderful to hear live.

Swift’s albums mean a great deal to me – from the country anthems of my childhood to the pop perfection of my teenage years and melancholic prose of my young adulthood. The energy of the stadium, everyone dressed up and trading friendship bracelets, and the way that Swift filled the stage with so much passion and love makes this concert one of the best nights of my life.

The Good Witch Tour – Maisie Peters

We saw Maisie Peters at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit on Aug. 13. I have been a fan of her music for many years, so when she announced a tour for her newest album, I immediately made my best friend listen to it and got us tickets to the concert.

The concert was standing room only, so we waited in line for hours to get a good spot. We traded friendship bracelets, chatted with strangers, and even got someone to take a picture of us with one of the Coven Cams (small film cameras that Peters’s team passes out to fans and then collects at the end of the night). Peters herself goes through the photos and uploads them to a discord server after each show. My best friend and I also attached a couple friendship bracelets to the camera in the hopes that they would make it to Peters. The Coven Cams are such a sweet way to capture memories and feel more connected to the artist, and they were definitely one of my favorite parts of the experience.

I had the time of my life singing along with Peters during the show. She played most of the songs on her new album The Good Witch, along with a few singles and songs from other albums. She was a pop-rock star dream on the stage and the venue was ablaze with energy, while simultaneously feeling so intimate, especially for an artist as much on the rise as Peters is. I would see her in concert again in a heartbeat.

The 5 Seconds of Summer Show – 5 Seconds of Summer

My best friend got us tickets to see 5 Seconds of Summer in Detroit a few days later, August 16. We – along with another friend – made our second trip down to Detroit in the span of a week, and the show was absolutely worth the long hours on the road.

The 5 Seconds of Summer Show spanned all the albums from 5SOS’s career. It was simultaneously nostalgic and new, consistently filled with passion and love for the music. Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, and Ashton Irwin each showcased their talents wonderfully on the stage, and their bonds with one another were the shining stars of the show. I also adored all their bits and crowd interactions, like the best friend cam, song dice, Irwin’s drumming vs the crowd’s cheering, “saucing” the crowd with confetti, and the skits that played on the screens. Every second of the show was fun and entertaining, even when music wasn’t being played.

Seeing these four concerts over the summer of 2023 was an immense privilege that I’m eternally grateful for. They have become some of my absolute favorite memories and my love for music has grown exponentially. I sincerely recommend grabbing your closest friends, putting on a cute outfit, and going to that concert you’ve been dreaming of. You won’t regret it.