Recent Horror Movies I’ve Watched (And Recommend)

My favorite movie genre is horror, whether it’s a psychological thriller, or a classic slasher. I love the thrill and adrenaline rush that accompanies a great horror movie. However, I’ve often found that you have to weed through many low-grade horror movies to find the good ones. I’ve been watching a lot lately, and thought I’d share my opinions on a few of them.

Weapons (2025)

I was extremely excited to see this! The trailer looked so interesting and the plot seemed very original. It follows the disappearance of all but one child from a single classroom one night. It had many exceedingly disturbing scenes along with other important horror movie elements, including a jump scare or two, significant suspense building, and even a little touch of humor here and there. I highly recommend this movie!

The Descent (2005)

A friend of mine had me go into this movie blind. A group of six adrenaline-seeking women descend into an unchartered cave system, 200-feet down into the ground, only to find themselves trying to survive against a formidable underground predator. This movie was horrifying. The first half was bone-chilling just due to the anxieties and unease associated with spelunking gone wrong. The second half focused on their fight to stay alive, which was truly petrifying. The camera movement sometimes made it hard to fully see what was going on, but I had to look away from the TV screen multiple times anyway.

Parasite (2019)

I cannot believe I’d never seen this movie. It’s in Korean, so subtitles were a must for me! The plot is loaded and complex, so without spoiling it too much, it follows the son of a lower-class family who begins working for a very wealthy family. He views this as an opportunity to make money. It was a phenomenal movie as the plot was easy to follow, but also remaining impossible to predict. This was more of a psychological and disturbing movie, as I needed approximately 30 minutes afterwards to cogitate.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

I admit, I’ve seen this before, but I rewatched it last night, and was reminded of how much I liked it. The plot follows a father-son mortician duo who stumble upon a very interesting case at their family-owned mortuary practice. It’s not often you see horror movies with storylines set from the point of view of a mortician, although it feels so obvious. This movie has a lot of supernatural elements, but not in the way you’d expect, with adequately done plot twists.

Longlegs (2024)

Talk about creepy. This story follows an FBI agent assigned to a serial killer case, which she soon discovers she has a personal link to. It’s a supernatural/crime horror film, and ended up having a much deeper and darker meaning that I could not have foreseen.

While the Halloween spirit is upon us all, these are, in my opinion, some great scary recommendations to check out. I’ve done the weeding, so you can enjoy some of my recent picks! Grab a drink, grab a snack, and grab a buddy (never watch alone)! Get in the spirit and have a good scare!