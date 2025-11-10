Ranking the Songs on Asha Bank’s Debut Album ‘Untie My Tongue’, the Star of ‘My Fault: London’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Feb. 2025, My Fault: London captivated viewers with its addictive characters in the British remake of the 2023 original, Culpa Mía. Accompanying the dashing British boy, Nick, played by Matthew Broome, was his co-star Asha Banks, who portrayed the fiery, American girl named Noah. Banks, a 21-year-old British actress and singer, was also featured on the film’s soundtrack with her song “Feel the Rush,” which quickly caught the attention of many listeners. Not long after the film’s release, Banks dropped her Debut EP, Untie My Tongue, streamed over one million times in just one week.

Seldom do I find an artist whose entire album I listen to frequently, and not to mention, genuinely enjoy. Yet, the moment I heard “Feel the Rush” and “So Green,” I was hooked even before the EP was announced. These songs resonated with me on a personal level, and I found myself drawn to them for their unique sound. Although my musical knowledge doesn’t stretch far beyond two years of middle school flute, I will rank the songs from Untie My Tongue from favorite to least favorite, based purely on vibes and feelings.

These rankings change weekly based on what I am doing and how I am feeling. So, many of the songs have made their way to the number-one spot at one point. This is just how they rank as of this week:

1. “Shiver”

This song, with its storytelling, harmony, beat, and rhythm, relates to the experience of unrequited love in a relationship. The metaphors in this song make it emotional, vivid, and haunting, yet it also conveys a determination to move on and heal that resonates with a large portion of Banks’ audience.

2. “Silverlines”

This song’s lyrics are not just top-tier, they’re emotionally profound. They evoke feelings of resilience, and the shift in beat after the first verse is beautifully done. Not only can you hear this sentiment in the lyrics, but you can also feel it within the backing track, which to me, makes it special to listen to.

3. “Feel the Rush”

Once my all-time favorite, this song holds a special place in my heart as the first song that introduced me to Banks. This song encapsulates the thrill and spontaneity of life and the emotions that come along with it. The energetic tempo creates a sense of intensity without overpowering the thoughtful lyrics. Although this song deserves all the attention it gets, as it was in the film for a reason, Banks grows through the rest of her songs. The other songs just itch a spot in my brain that this one doesn’t.

4. “Closing Time”

The beat and tone of this song are some of my favorites on this album. This song holds the iconic lyrics, “So I’ll pull the trigger, untie my tongue / You’ve been kissing a loaded gun.” It’s 100% as iconic as it sounds when you listen to it. This song is bittersweet, capturing the emotions we experience when we close a chapter as well as highlighting those we feel with new beginnings. It helps create a tonal contrast and depth within the music.

5. “So Green”

What a song this is. It is a wonderful representation of young love, hence the name. The lightness and ebbing flow of the lyrics and music makes it unique. Being that it was the second song that I have ever listened to by Banks, it holds a special place in my heart, but the other songs on her debut just blew me out of the water even more.

6. “Freeze”

Despite being last on my list, “Freeze” is anything but the worst song. This is a more haunting melody. Banks dives into what it’s like being frozen by emotions, and her prospective lyrics force listeners to reflect on their own moments of stillness. It evokes a different, more reflective message than her other songs. In the end, I found myself skipping this one the most compared to listening to the other songs.

Each song in Bank’s album offers a holistic narrative, weaving together emotions of loss, love, grief, healing, and many more, showing off her emotional and lyrical genius. A cohesive, yet distinct listening experience awaits you in this album, one that smashes the expectations you may have for a debut album. Fans of Gracie Abrams, Lizzy McAlpine, or Phoebe Bridgers should definitely give Bank’s album a listen.