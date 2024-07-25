This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Social media is an open field of platforms that allows users to connect with individuals all over the world, right at the palm of their hands. I’ve used social media for the past 10 years and it has become one of my top sources for information. Though the landscape has changed in terms of trend and engagement, the core purpose remains even within the most popular sites.

I love to see what others are creating. I’m glad to have found individuals who use their platforms to share writing of all forms: poems, articles, newsletters, and magazines. Here are some of my favorite creatives on social media.

Words of Women

Words of Women is a newsletter and Instagram page founded by writer Lauren Martin. Her intention was to create a safe space for women on social media. She shares that Words of Women fills our void where social media has replaced our interest in learning and reading. The Instagram page is filled with quotes, portrait photography, and informational captions about the women captured. Lauren shares posts on topics of growing up as a female, motherhood, historical lessons, business advice, and spiritual teachings with the purpose of creating a healthy, digital escape.

Follow the Instagram @words_of_women.

Write or Die Magazine

Write or Die Magazine is the literary magazine of Chill Subs, an online publishing platform. Chill Subs essentially hosts a space for writers to publish their work, while Write or Die is a resource for writers to refer to if they need help writing. My favorite thing about Write or Die is not that it is hosted on Chill Subs, but the poetic voice each essay is composed of, all while reflecting on the art of writing. The Instagram page is filled with clever memes and carousels sharing shorter stories, events, and other news. The magazine is always open for essays and interviews and accepts fiction two times a year.

Follow the Instagram @writeordiemag.

Girls on the Page

Girls on the Page started out as an Instagram page dedicated to female storytelling. Writer Emma Leokadia now publishes a newsletter dedicated to the literary musings of her choice, alongside interviews with authors and poetry reviews. She writes recommendations on authors she reads and likes, posting photographs of her latest finds and purchases. Girls on the Page is a bit more personal compared to the first two accounts but offers a resource of books to explore when you are looking for something to read.

Follow the Instagram @girlsonthepage.

Hot Literati

Hot Literati is a digital community whose mission is to make writing and art sexy again. Publishing editorials in columns under dating, partying, art, and the city of New York, writer Haily Colborn has created a space dedicated to literature and writing through inclusive feminine perspectives. The group publishes a newsletter, hosts a book club, and shares talks through YouTube videos and a podcast. Members are currently reading Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” This dynamic entity of digital publishing exists for the “well-read” intellect.

Follow the Instagram @hotliterati.

Library Science

Library Science is a book club with a simple mission to get young people to read. Their website hosts an archive of books curated based on the books the group has read. The club was started by model and actress Kaia Gerber who shares her love and passion for books, reading, and literacy. The website includes video conversations with authors of the books read and previous recordings of the club discussion. Since its start, the club has hosted talks for conversations on topics of race, sex, loss, consent, motherhood, girlhood, and more. It is a space open to all, and especially to those looking to read new authors.

Follow the Instagram @libraryscience.

All of these publishers have individually developed a unique space within digital publishing and have paved a route for future writers and readers.

It’s worth noting the slight irony of interacting with writing online, as it is one of the most physical tasks possible. How do digital solutions change the way we engage with written information? Well, for starters, it surely provides a way for it to reach wider audiences at a faster rate. Even better, it bonds people who are the furthest away closer through shared interests. I believe the blend of tools makes space for new ways of indulging in literature, connecting with new friends, and making a change in the way we communicate with people.