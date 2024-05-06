The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we head into the second half of the year, let’s recap some of the most popular books of the year so far.

Horror

Diavola

A family vacationing encounters a remote villa just as dark and dysfunctional as they are.

Written by Jennifer Marie Thorne, 296 pages.

Rated 4.09/5.00 stars (Goodreads)

First published March 26, 2024

Genres: Horror, Gothic, Fiction, Adult, Thriller, Ghosts, Mystery, Contemporary, Paranormal

Mystery

Speculations in Sin A Below Stairs Mystery #7

An amateur sleuth is faced with exposing a high-profile financial scam in Victorian-era London.

Written by Jennifer Ashley, 320 pages.

Rated 4.37/5.00 stars (Goodreads)

First published March 5, 2024

Genres: Mystery, Historical Fiction, Historical, Historical Mystery, Fiction, Romance, Cozy Mystery

Science Fiction

The World That Was

A physicist discovers time travel after the largest solar flare hits Planet Earth.

Written by Jay Pelchen, 324 pages.

Rated 4.40/5.00 stars (Goodreads)

First published March 29, 2024

Genres: Science Fiction, Fiction

Art

The Painter’s Daughters

The story of one of England’s most famous painter’s daughters’ love, madness, sisterly devotion, and control.

Written by Emily Howes, 352 pages.

Rated 4.01/5.00 stars (Goodreads)

First published February 27, 2024

Genres: Historical Fiction, Art, Romance, Family, Adult

Crime

Rabbit Heart: A Mother’s Murder, a Daughter’s Story

Follow the story of author Kristine S. Ervin’s self-discovery after the loss of her mother at just 8 years old.

Written By Kristine S. Ervin, 304 pages.

Rated 4.30/5.00 stars (Goodreads)

First published March 26, 2024

Genres: True Crime, Memoir, Nonfiction, Crime, Biography, Adult

Religion

Somehow: Thoughts on Love

New York Times bestseller Anne Lamott shares her wisdom on the glue to all of life: love.

Written by Anne Lamott, 204 pages.

Rated 4.12/5.00 stars (Goodreads)

First published April 9, 2024

Genres: Nonfiction, Essays, Memoir, Spirituality, Philosophy, Self Help, Love

Be sure to browse Goodreads to discover more books by genre, and create a list or two to share.

Happy reading!