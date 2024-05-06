As we head into the second half of the year, let’s recap some of the most popular books of the year so far.
Horror
A family vacationing encounters a remote villa just as dark and dysfunctional as they are.
Written by Jennifer Marie Thorne, 296 pages.
Rated 4.09/5.00 stars (Goodreads)
First published March 26, 2024
Genres: Horror, Gothic, Fiction, Adult, Thriller, Ghosts, Mystery, Contemporary, Paranormal
Mystery
Speculations in Sin A Below Stairs Mystery #7
An amateur sleuth is faced with exposing a high-profile financial scam in Victorian-era London.
Written by Jennifer Ashley, 320 pages.
Rated 4.37/5.00 stars (Goodreads)
First published March 5, 2024
Genres: Mystery, Historical Fiction, Historical, Historical Mystery, Fiction, Romance, Cozy Mystery
Science Fiction
A physicist discovers time travel after the largest solar flare hits Planet Earth.
Written by Jay Pelchen, 324 pages.
Rated 4.40/5.00 stars (Goodreads)
First published March 29, 2024
Genres: Science Fiction, Fiction
Art
The story of one of England’s most famous painter’s daughters’ love, madness, sisterly devotion, and control.
Written by Emily Howes, 352 pages.
Rated 4.01/5.00 stars (Goodreads)
First published February 27, 2024
Genres: Historical Fiction, Art, Romance, Family, Adult
Crime
Rabbit Heart: A Mother’s Murder, a Daughter’s Story
Follow the story of author Kristine S. Ervin’s self-discovery after the loss of her mother at just 8 years old.
Written By Kristine S. Ervin, 304 pages.
Rated 4.30/5.00 stars (Goodreads)
First published March 26, 2024
Genres: True Crime, Memoir, Nonfiction, Crime, Biography, Adult
Religion
New York Times bestseller Anne Lamott shares her wisdom on the glue to all of life: love.
Written by Anne Lamott, 204 pages.
Rated 4.12/5.00 stars (Goodreads)
First published April 9, 2024
Genres: Nonfiction, Essays, Memoir, Spirituality, Philosophy, Self Help, Love
Be sure to browse Goodreads to discover more books by genre, and create a list or two to share.
Happy reading!