The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Members of Her Campus at MSU were gifted samples of the Origins Clear Improvement products mentioned in this article.

When it comes to skincare, young women face various challenges, from hormone to body chemistry changes, especially with their skin. It’s common to experience acne and the start of sun damage. On top of these changes, as women’s skin ages, they produce less collagen and hyaluronic acid, making their skin less plump. This contributes to making skin look aged and dull. That’s why women need to establish a good, consistent skincare routine while they are young. As a young woman in her 20s, I can speak on my direct experience with investing hundreds in my skin and not seeing direct results. It’s easy to navigate what you need for your skin, but with the skincare industry being a capital market, it’s hard to know what to buy. Luckily, Origins is an American cosmetics brand focused on natural ingredients to provide high-performing conscious solutions. After trying Origins’ most recent skincare line, I can say my skin has improved.

For years, I have struggled with skin imperfections such as acne and scarring. After trying multiple products and many expensive trips to the dermatologist, I finally have reached a state where my skin is starting to look its best. This improvement can be attributed to a few changes I have made in my routine. The first thing I did was seek out professional advice for my skin. I had visited the dermatologist before and tried their recommended topical and oral treatments. The oral treatment was the most effective — however, I was put on medication I could not be on for more than three months. Unfortunately after getting off the medication, my skin slowly reverted to its original state. The topical cream worked as it was supposed to but did very little for my overall skin. After not visiting the dermatologist for a while, I decided to go back but try a different one. I tried one that was near campus so I would be able to make my appointments while attending university. My dermatologist recommended an anti-inflammatory medication that would prevent and minimize my flare-ups. After taking them for months, I can verify that it worked. But tackling the issue internally is only one side.

On the other hand, I had to focus on the external part of my skin. I decided that the products I was utilizing before were ineffective. I needed to upgrade my routine to evolve with my skin’s current state. I noticed that my skin responded well to salicylic acid, so I decided to implement more products with that as a key ingredient. The Cerave renewing salicylic acid cleanser was a great start and has worked to clear my skin. However, the two products that benefited my skin the most were from the Origins skincare line. The Origins Clear Improvement, Acne Hydrating Lotion with salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and licorice root helped to balance my skin. It also worked to prevent breakouts. I paired it with their Clear Improvement Blackhead Clearing Mask-To-Scrub with salicylic acid, Bamboo Charcoal, Zinc, Mineral-Infused Clays, and naturally derived Exfoliants, ultimately leading me to see a positive change in my skin. Together the Origins products work and their Clear Improvement line could not be more effective.

When it comes to skincare, it’s important to understand what is effective for you and what isn’t. That’s why you should take your time to research and navigate what products are the best for your skin type. Origins Clear Improvement line is a great place to start with natural, effective ingredients.