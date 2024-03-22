My views on ‘Camp-Half Blood’ making a reappearance to the screen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Warning: this review contains potential spoilers.

For fans of Rick Riordan and the literary worlds he has created for years, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returning to television was met with mixed responses. With the initial two movies corresponding to the first two books in the series, “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” and “Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters,” fans were ecstatic to see the characters take on the big screen. But major plot points were missing, characters lacked the chemistry created by the book, and important side characters were ignored. These movies, released in 2010 and 2013 respectively, tried to make up for the complaints of fans by changing character details between films attempting to compensate for the butchered story presented.

These responses, however, were not just limited to the previously disappointing films that did not do justice to the series people fondly remember reading as an adolescent. Upon release, several fans were disappointed in the actors not matching the illustrated version of the characters displayed in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Ultimate Guide.” However, the essence of the character is what is most important, and Riordan embraces this philosophy in casting his perfect trio for the television series release.

I was personally astonished by the chemistry between characters. It was perfectly inline with what Riordan displayed in his writings. Annabeth and Percy start believing they could never be friends only to form a fortified friendship based on the sacrifice to save the people they care about. They value friendship overall, and seeking justice not only for themselves, but for those that may be overlooked. The trio is perfectly balanced by Grover’s display of love and his cunning history skills to support the wisdom and heart provided by Percy and Annabeth. This is particularly clear towards the end of the season when in the “Tunnel of Love” arc. The team is split but still at full strength; even swaying two gods simultaneously.

The mix of flashbacks to present time seamlessly puts together the context for the complex situations Percy, Annabeth, and Grover face. This provides a well rounded story; even for those that have not read the series. With the struggles Percy faced as a kid, the audience is able to expand into the components of the character that makes him selfless and caring, especially in regards to those he loves. Between being unable to sit still, Sally Jackson teaching him ancient Greek terms, his love of blue food (seen towards the end of the season), and treasured memories where his mom and dad met, there is no doubt he is a son of Poseidon through and through.

I highly recommend this Disney+ series to anyone looking for an action filled family show. While geared to preteens and older, it is a show with details a wide variety of audiences can enjoy. Not only for the exquisite, intricate, artistic details, but the lessons the story can teach. Whether it’s that family can be who you choose, no one is perfect, giving it your all is the key to success, failure can be a learning experience, or that friends can be found even in the hardest of times, the book and series mirror each other in displaying these qualities. The emotional relation to the characters through these lessons builds a strong bond with the audience. Having something for everyone is just the beginning of this hectic adventure. Hopefully more will come along for the ride.

