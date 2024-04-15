The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is only a few weeks away, and I know that I am not the only one looking for the best products to keep me feeling glowy and replenished all season long! Here are my top four products that I will definitely be using this summer.

This face mist is a must-have for beach days with your friends. It is super moisturizing and protects your face from harmful UV rays. Unlike regular sunblock or sunscreen, it doesn’t leave an oily residue behind, but rather leaves your skin feeling nourished. Sun Bum products are amazing, and this one is definitely one of my favorites!

I have had this product for years, and I love it because it gives the look of salty beach waves without actually going to the beach. This spray is easy to use with the nozzle style of the bottle, and all that’s needed is a simple spray and scrunch for perfect beach waves. With an affordable price of $6.99, it’s definitely going to be in my beach bag all summer long.

If you’re looking for a body cream that smells like summer, look no further. This body cream from Sol de Janeiro reminds me of all things summer. It has many natural ingredients that will leave your skin feeling super soft while smelling amazing too. With hints of salted caramel and vanilla, it can be used all year long, not just in summer!

Now that we have sunscreen for our bodies and faces, we have to protect our lips too. Sun Bum’s Sunscreen Lip Balm is perfect for moisturizing and also protecting your lips from the sun. It has aloe and vitamin E to moisturize, and a sweet scent of pineapple, which is perfect for the summertime. I know I’ll take this everywhere with me this summer.

While there are so many amazing products out there for summertime, these are my absolute must-haves while I am soaking up the sun. It’s important to protect ourselves while also having fun out in the sun.