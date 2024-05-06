My Thoughts on Going Into My Last Year of College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

I know that I’m not graduating yet, but becoming a rising senior in college brings with it nerves of its own. I’ve realized that not only will I be graduating college in a year, I will be put out into the real world, into a much different environment than what I’ve been used to for the last four years. I’ve realized that this will be the last summer break I receive. This will be the year of my last firsts.

I do have a couple things I want to accomplish before I graduate next year. First, I want to solidify my relationships. I’ve made so many friends throughout my time at MSU and I want to keep as many of them in my life as possible. The next thing I want to do is enhance my resume. My current resume is the same format that I’ve had since high school. I want to improve the format and weed out minor details that no longer need to be there. The next thing on my list is to figure out budgeting and saving. This is for a number of reasons. I want to make sure, while becoming a real adult, that my bills, rent, etc. are all figured and planned out properly. Finally, I need to find my new balance. Since high school I’ve had a routine. Back then it was to go to school, have my sports practices and extracurriculars, go to sleep, and repeat. Once I got to college I had to add in my part time job and a social life with my friends. Going into the “real world,” I don’t have to worry about going to class anymore. I’ll have my job and then I’ll have to find other things to do.

All seriousness aside, I want to also have fun during my last year. As I said, it will be the year of my last firsts. I want to do all of the cheesy, touristy things while at MSU, like taking pictures, getting some more merch, eating at the dairy store, and more. I think a good balance between work and life is smart. Especially for college – the best 4 years of your life – you want to make memories that will last a lifetime.

In complete honesty, my junior year felt like it flew by. I feel like it was just last week that I was moving into my apartment and getting ready to start my classes. “Blink and you’ll miss it” is an understatement. Everyone always tells you to live in the moment, don’t try to grow up too fast. I wish I had listened to them more. If I’m feeling this way now, I can’t imagine how I’ll feel in a year.

Lately I’ve been thinking about what I’ll be like in a year or what I’ll be doing. I hope to have at least a little something in place. As of now I have no clue about my plans, and I’m nervous about that. Hopefully I’ll be less nervous in a year. I have no clue what will happen, but I’m excited for the future.