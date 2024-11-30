My Senior Year Bucket List at Michigan State

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I am halfway through my second semester of senior year, I thought about all the things I have not done in my four years on MSU’s campus and locally. Don’t get me wrong, I have tried plenty of things and have ventured out as much as I can. Yet, there are things I have been meaning to get to, but somehow have not. My plan is to revisit this list towards the end of senior year and see how much I have accomplished.

1. Going to Mug Night at Lou and Harry’s.

Mug Night is a dirt cheap deal on Thursdays that allows refills of your favorite cocktail for a few bucks in a one time purchase mug. However, I do not find myself venturing out much on Thursdays. Even though I do not have Friday classes, I already find myself beat from the week. Usually, I have more work to catch up on than time to go out on the days leading up to the weekend. I also do not have the energy for the lines, but I need to get over it to see what the hype is.

2. Participating in Trivia Night at Crunchy’s/Peanut Barrel.

I do not know how I have not done this yet. As a huge trivia buff and fan of weekday specials, this should have been done a long time ago. Instead it is one of those things I talk about with my roommates saying every week, “we should go!” Instead we watch Shrek with a bottle of Kirkland wine. Also, slamming a bucket of beer at Crunchy’s (which I also have not done) while being competitive over something with low stakes such as trivia sounds like a match made in heaven.

3. Eating at a bar during the day.

Before East Lansing’s favorite bars switch to the nightlife they are known for, a lot of them have food and lunch specials that get rave reviews and act as a regular sit down restaurant. Some favorites include Harper’s pizza and crab rangoons, Lou Ha’s gyros, and Landshark’s fried ravioli. I want to experience what my favorite bars look like as restaurants during the day before my time is up in East Lansing.

4. Wandering around the Broad Art Museum and MSU Museum

Taking a turn from bars to something more educational, I still cannot believe I have never visited the museums here. They have plenty of cool exhibits to check out for free and one is a Smithsonian affiliate. This would be a fun thing to do on a relaxing Sunday afternoon and a good date idea (not that I need those right now though).

5. Checking out the comic book collection in the library

One of the facts I remember distinctly from my tour here was that MSU has the largest publicly accessible comic book collection in the world. I used to love them as a kid, however that interest did not carry over into adulthood as much. Yet, I think it would be cool to browse through the different decades of comic books and satisfy my inner child before I go into real adulthood in seven months.

6. Going to a basketball game

I still cannot believe I have not done this one. I find myself to be more of a football and hockey fan (still salty they sold out of season passes before I could get one), but we have a solid basketball team that I have been meaning to see for four years. Yet, I still have not. The camp out is not my thing at all, but if I can get a ticket or two, I would be satisfied.

I plan on revisiting this list at the end of the year to hold myself accountable and maybe even write an article reflecting on it. If you are an underclassman reading this, I strongly encourage you to make the time for all the things you have not done but want to do. Time flies and before you know it, there is a lot still on your bucket list to do before your time in college is done.