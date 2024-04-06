My Honest Review on the Elemis Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: Her Campus at MSU was gifted samples of the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and Naked Cleansing Balm to share with the MSU community. This review is based on my own experience using this product, and user experiences may vary based on skin type, individual use, and other factors!

A couple of weeks ago, I received a sample of the Elemis Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm. At $69.00, Elemis states that this rich, unscented balm cleanses the skin of makeup and impurities while also softening the skin as a face mask. Although I had heard about the numerous benefits of double cleansing, which involves using an oil-based cleansing balm first and following up with a water-based cleanser, I had never incorporated a two-step cleansing regimen into my own skincare routine. As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I have always been apprehensive of integrating new steps into my routine. After thoroughly researching Elemis’ fragrance-free cleansing balm, I have gained some insight into the ingredients, double cleansing method, and my personal experience with the product.

The ingredient list is packed with oil-based, hydrating, soothing, and emulsifying components. A few hydrating ingredients that stood out to me were wheatgerm oil, oat kernel oil, and glycerin. In terms of emollients and emulsifiers, I noticed some star ingredients, including sweet almond oil, beeswax, almond glycerides, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil. In fact, I was particularly impressed with the high percentage of sweet almond oil, as it was the top ingredient in the product. Additionally, the product’s formula contains Borago Officinalis seed oil, a soothing agent, and tocopherol (vitamin E), a strong antioxidant. Two ingredients that concerned me were coconut oil and wheatgerm, since I have acne-prone skin and these oils are comedogenic. Overall, I was both impressed with the ingredient list and concerned about the comedogenic oils.

Despite my initial hesitation, the nature of the double cleansing reassured me that the oil would not stay on my skin long enough to clog my pores. Double cleansing is essentially using two different products to achieve a deeper cleanse. Based on the chemical principle of “like dissolves like,” using an oil cleanser helps to effectively dissolve the oil-based makeup and sebum on the face. Following up with a water-based cleanser will ensure the removal of leftover residue from the oil-based cleanser, while further cleansing the skin.

My first experience using the cleansing balm was positive overall. Upon opening the jar, I noticed that the light yellow balm is truly fragrance-free and smells strongly of sweet almond oil. The texture is rich and balmy, so I found that I needed to warm it up in my hands before applying it to my dry face to make the experience easier and more comfortable. As I continued to use the product, I found myself reaching for it more enthusiastically after a long day of wearing makeup and sunscreen.

When using the product, I start with a dry face. I take a dime-sized amount of cleansing balm out of the jar with clean hands. Next, I warm up the product on my hands to loosen the consistency and apply it to my face. I massage the cleansing balm into my skin using small circular motions, taking extra time in the areas I have makeup on. For those who wear mascara, I recommend taking your time with this sensitive area while being extra careful to not tug or pull. This product was kind on my sensitive eyes, and I was pleasantly surprised to not experience stinging. After about 3-5 minutes of massaging the product in, I wash it off with warm water. Afterwards, I do my second cleanse with CeraVe’s Foaming Facial Cleanser, as normal.

After about two weeks of incorporating this product into my skincare routine, I have a few key insights. The user experience is pleasant, and I love that there are no irritating fragrances or sensitizing ingredients. Immediately after using the Elemis cleansing balm, my skin feels supple, smooth, clean, and hydrated. Additionally, my makeup seems to come off easier, and I have noticed fewer sebaceous filaments on my nose. Despite my initial hesitation to use the product due to the comedogenic ingredients, I have not experienced breakouts as a result of using it.

Though I enjoy the product and love the way it makes my skin feel, the high price point deters me from repurchasing this cleansing balm. At a whopping $69.00, I believe I could find a comparable product at a more affordable price point. Despite my own limitations, I would highly recommend the Elemis Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm to those of you who are willing to splurge on a high-quality cleansing balm. I hope my analysis and insights helped you decide whether to incorporate this product into your routine, taught you a bit more about skin care, and informed you about the benefits of double cleansing!