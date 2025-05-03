The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Winter and I have a love-hate relationship. Sure, it means saying goodbye to micro shorts and strappy tank tops, but it also opens the door to cozy sweaters and thick scarves. For as long as I can remember, the holiday season has felt like a fashion show. While many thrive in the comfort of puffer jackets and chunky boots (a hands-down classic combo), I can’t help but appreciate the unexpected.

Winter’s frosty temperatures tend to nudge us more toward reserved looks, rightfully so. Yet, to put a fresh spin to your wardrobe, I have compiled a list of my favorite feminine-influenced, chic looks to elevate your winter style.

Balaclavas

Yes, it’s true, balaclavas are officially making a comeback for the 2024-25 winter season. You may recognize them as ski masks, designed to cover the head, forehead, and chin. Once popular in frigid locales such as Eastern and Northern Europe, they have infiltrated New York street style and high-fashion runways.

This unique accessory can be worn in many ways. Pair a colorful, striped balaclava with baggy jeans, a sweater, and an oversized trench coat for a comfortable, yet eye-catching look. To spice things up, try a chunky, rhinestoned version, paired with a turtleneck and a maxi skirt for a dazzling ensemble.

Throwing it back, the accessory’s trendy status was cemented when Rihanna wore a balaclava in her “S&M” music video, and if she’s wearing it, you know it’s a must-have.

Fur Coats

Now, I know this may not be for everybody, but we can’t overlook the appeal of fur coats just yet. Their growing popularity has fashionistas running to malls and search engines.

Whether real or faux, they’re a statement piece. They come in all styles, from oversized to sleek and tailored. Pair a deep brown faux fur coat with jeans and a pair of booties for an effortlessly chill look. That’s the best part, they go with everything. There are no limits.

In 2024, Target launched their own version, a white cropped faux fur jacket for only fifty dollars. This proves that you can find this item at a chain store or a thrift shop to help not break the bank. Other retailers such as Zara, ASOS, H&M, and Old Navy offer this trendy piece in many styles as well.

Fur coats have always proven to be glamorous, as seen on celebrities such as Zendaya and Elizabeth Taylor. However, it doesn’t matter if you’re indulging in a night out or walking through a snowstorm, this piece ensures that you stay warm while staying stylish.

Heeled Booties

Don’t let the descriptor of “heeled” alarm you—they’re as versatile as they are stylish. Like balaclavas and fur coats, heeled booties have become a winter wardrobe essential. Whether short or tall, in classic black or natural tones, they embody a sexy, “I know what I’m doing” type of vibe. They’re perfect for any occasion and can be dressed up or down.

Even the smallest heel can elevate an outfit. If you feel like putting minimal effort into a day look, pair short black heeled booties with a matching grey sweat set and a knitted balaclava. It’s a unique, fashion-forward approach that is both fashionable and comfortable. My go-to place to shop is Steve Madden, where a range of options await to fit any style. Use this piece to showcase your winter footwear while staying confident all season long.

Nonetheless, the salt covered sidewalks not only keep us from slipping, but they enable us to show off a festive outfit. After all, there is nothing better than strutting through the snow feeling both warm and fabulous.