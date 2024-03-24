My Favorite Study Spots on MSU’s Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the Botanical Gardens to the Communications Arts and Sciences Building these are my favorite places around campus to get your homework done.

W.J. Beal Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens are a great place to get your classwork done. Enjoy the fresh air and the scent of nature as you finish your assignments. After completing your work, take a leisurely walk, immersing yourself in all the gardens have to offer. This space offers the quietness I need to focus on my tasks, all while being surrounded by the beauty of nature on campus.

Broad School of Business Lawn

Located behind the business school, this spot serves as one of the best areas to do your homework. Grab some Panera from inside the complex and dive into your books as you watch the Red Cedar flow. During the warmer months, I usually sit on the grass with my friends.

MSU Main Library

If you’re planning to get a lot of work done, then this is the place for you. The MSU Main Library, located on West Circle Drive, is your go-to destination for completing your classwork. Inside, you can find plenty of books to assist with your research, computers to use, and private rooms if you need extra quiet to complete your assignments. The MSU Main Library has so much to offer. I encourage students to also check out all the services, from the makerspace to even assistance with passports. This is definitely my go-to spot on campus.

Communications Arts and Sciences Building

As a journalism major, I often find myself in this building. The best place I like to work is inside here. I enjoy sitting on the seats located right outside the newsroom. This spot also has video games located across from it if you’re interested. Another nice spot in this building is on the second floor; there are seats right by the elevators, and if it’s a nice sunny day, make sure you sit by the seats closest to the windows.

These spots on campus are great for getting homework done but also have so much to offer. I recommend checking them out not only if you have homework but because of the amazing services they offer.