As someone who loves both movies and fashion, I often find myself looking up what the actors and actresses are wearing in the film and who the costume designers are. Fashion really goes a long way in film, so I decided to share some of my favorite most fashionable films.

The Devil Wears Prada

Starting off with a fashion film, The Devil Wears Prada starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep has some of the most fashionable wardrobe in a movie. Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, is a character based off of Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. In the film you can find characters wearing high fashion labels such as Chanel and Azzedine Alaïa. This is truly the go-to film for fashion lovers.

Clueless

This teen film truly encapsulates fashion of the 90s with the looks that are seen throughout the film. The most iconic look is Cher’s yellow checkered blazer and skirt, and it has become a staple Halloween costume. Another look in the film that is my favorite is Dionne’s oversized black hat.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

A classic film starring Audrey Hepburn that features one of the most well known looks in films could not be left off the list. The black dress that she wore in the film was created by fashion designer Givenchy, and not only did he create the black dress but the other outfits seen in the film as well.

Marie Antionette (2006)

Sofia Coppola retold the story of the life of Queen Marie Antoinette featuring Kristen Dunst as the lead actress. The movie features beautiful Rococo inspired gowns with shoes made by fashion designer Manolo Blahnik.

Barbie

Last summer we saw Barbie take over the big screen. Margot Robbie played the role of the doll and wore pieces in the press tour inspired by different Barbie doll outfits. In the movie Barbie is featured wearing country western outfits, disco outfits, and a modern look at the end where she puts on Birkenstocks.

These films are some of my favorite movies to watch. Fashion in film can make or break how I watch movies. It sets the narrative for what we as viewers will see. These movies combine my love for fashion and storytelling.