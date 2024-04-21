My Favorite About-Face Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

About-face Beauty was launched in 2021 by Ashley Frangipane, also known as Halsey. The products are known for their bold and bright colors dedicated for any makeup user. “We create makeup made with integrity and intention, for all stages of life.” Over the last couple of years, I’ve collected my fair share of makeup from about-face. Here is a list of my favorite products:

Paint-It Matte Lip Color

I am a lover of lip products. When I first got these lip paints, I was a little hesitant to continue since I wasn’t the best with matte lip products. I decided to use this as a blush and I fell in love with using the product the way it wasn’t intended. It blends very well with my CC cream and it made the perfect blush for me. I have learned how to use it as a lip product and I still prefer it as a blush!

Fractal Glitter Eye Paint

I have one of these eye paints in the shade “apollo empire,” and boy am I a lover of this product. I think the fractal paints are best used with brushes on your eyelids and as a highlight as it’s also a product that’s easily blendable. Most days my makeup routine simply consists of this product and some eyeliner.

CHERRY PICK LIP COLOR BUTTER

Another lip product I’m obsessed with. This is the smoothest and most pigmented lip paint I have ever used. “Butter” in the title is not an exaggeration; applying this onto your lips can be compared to using paint on a canvas.

THE MINIS: MATTE FLUID EYE PAINT™ BRIGHTS

These are the mini versions of about-face’s eye paints which are the show stoppers of the entire brand in my opinion! I no longer use eyeshadow because these paints do more than the trick. My favorite part is how I can make my own colors. Having a few of these paints, you can basically do any eye look you please!

These are out of the few products that I have. I’ve found myself satisfied with everything this brand has to offer! I would love to collect more over time and stay up to date with new products about-face drops.