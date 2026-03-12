My Experience Of Michigan Winters As Someone From The South

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As my second winter in Michigan continues, I have come to reflect on what this experience has been like for me. I was raised in Georgia, a state where summer is just as brutal as a Michigan winter. As a student at Michigan State University, I have experienced what a true winter is like twice now. While the snow keeps falling and the air stays frosty, I decided to detail all of what I have learned and what I still appreciate about Michigan winters.

What I have learned.

I have thought a lot about what I have learned from my time in Michigan. Personally, I think the best thing you can invest in is a good coat that is sure to keep you warm. Before I came here and truly experienced winter, I bought a coat I thought would be good enough. It turns out it was only able to keep me warm in the fall and spring, not in the dead of winter. Therefore, it is important to find a quality coat to keep the cold out and the warmth in for you.

Another important lesson imparted on me has been the importance of covering up. In the South, forgetting to wear a hat or scarf in winter is rarely a big deal. However, when the temperature hits the single digits in Michigan, you’re going to want to remember to bundle up. For me, my favorite winter item is my gloves. They ensure that my fingers stay warm and safe from frostbite.

The last thing I have learned is the importance of moisturizing. When I lived in Georgia, I rarely moisturized after a shower, as the humidity in the air was often enough. Therefore, I was startled when my skin started to crack and peel from the lack of moisture. The biggest surprise was how dry my hands have become. As someone with pretty normal skin, having dry hands is not a feeling I enjoy. Due to this, I have learned to not only thoroughly moisturize after a shower, but to keep a small tube of lotion on me at all times in case of an emergency.

What I still love about winter.

Before I came to Michigan, people would always look at me like I was crazy when I told them where I was going to college. Their first question would always be, “Do you know that it’s cold and that it snows up there?” I would always reply with the same type of answer: I love the winter, and I am so excited for the snow.

Most people would assume that I would come to hate the winter cold and change my mind. However, despite living through two winters now, my mind has not budged. I will always appreciate the cold of Michigan over the heat of Georgia, and I still am in awe of the snow every time it falls. I love seeing the world blanketed in a fluffy cloud of white and feeling the peace of silence that comes with a fresh snow fall.

Another thing I love about the winter is, obviously, the cold. As someone who gets hot pretty easily, it is so refreshing to go outside and be hit with a blast of icy air. Additionally, I enjoy walking to class and not having beads of sweat rolling down my face and back. As someone who has experienced both a summer in Georgia and a winter in Michigan, I can confidently say that I appreciate winter more. I simply will always love winter.

My overall experience.

Overall, despite having dry hands and wearing a puffy jacket all the time, I have come to truly love and appreciate winter in Michigan. Not only is it breathtakingly beautiful, it is also peaceful and serene.

I enjoy my walks to class when the snow falls in lazy, swirling clumps around me. I love seeing everything around me glittering under the fresh snow as I pass. I relish in the icy wind that sometimes is a little too icy. I have come to enjoy all aspects of winter, and yes, I will continue to love all aspects of winter.

For anyone who may be from a warm Southern state like me, do not be afraid to move to a colder climate. There is so much to enjoy about the winter months that can’t be found in the South. Who knows — you may even end up loving winter as much as I do.