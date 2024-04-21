I Went To a Concert By Myself: My Guide To Going To Shows Alone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

I went to a concert alone and it wasn’t as scary as I thought. Plenty of people would rather not go at all and miss out on a great show than go alone. There are a variety of reasons why someone might choose to go alone. Maybe they couldn’t find a friend to see their favorite artist, or a friend backed out at the last minute. In my case, I bought the ticket for MSU’s spring concert one week in advance, hoping to find someone else to go with. It didn’t pan out, but I was not about to miss out on the opportunity to see Waka Flocka Flame and Between Friends, so I went by myself.

The worst part of the experience was waiting in line. I got there an hour early with no coat, so I was freezing in the March weather. Since I did not go with someone, I didn’t have much to distract myself with, but I managed to get near the front of the line, resulting in snagging a floor seat that was close to the stage. If I had to do it again, I would’ve gotten to the venue later because there were plenty of people who showed up fifteen minutes before that ended up in a good spot, but I’m still happy with the way things turned out.

Once I got in the crowd, there was a small wait for the show. I was starting to feel a little better, not so worried about the unknown. One thing to remember when you’re going to a concert alone is that the nerves will be there, but the key is to make sure they don’t overcome you. After all, you’re only there to see an artist that you love.

When the music started I was able to lose myself in it. I wasn’t worried about anyone else, just me and the music. Between Friends was exciting for me because I listen to their music all the time. They played a lot of good songs including affection which is their most popular song. I liked that they were lively and interacted with the crowd a lot. People on the floor went crazy for Waka Flocka Flame. It was my first time on the ground, and I had so much fun! At one point, he came through the mosh pit, then he went up in the regular seats, stopping to take pictures and dance with people. It’s not often you see an artist do that which made it a unique experience.

For those looking for tips, I’m going to rapidly throw a few out here. Not every tip will apply to everyone, but I think they’re things to consider before going to a concert alone!

Have someone drop you off and pick you up. This is what intimidated me the most. As a girl going alone, I was a little worried about transportation. But having a friend meet/call you can be reassuring. Don’t worry about looking weird. This is easier said than done, but I promise you that no one is paying attention to you, and if they are then they’re weird. Just go! It can be super intimidating, but you might miss out on one of the best nights of your life. It can also help you feel more independent (since sometimes groups will split up or have different expectations). Treat yourself. Since it’s just you going, you can easily score better seats, get some cute merch, or get food. Study the concert grounds. Look online to see if there are any pictures or a map of the venue. Walking around when you get there is also helpful because then you’ll know where everything is at. Stay alert. Pay attention to your surroundings. You don’t have to be paranoid, but make sure you know what is going on around you. Talk about the show with others! There’s no pressure to chat with strangers in the crowd, but if you’re looking to make friends, there’s already one thing you have in common: your love for the artist

In the end, I think it’s always fun to go to concerts with friends, but it can be just as rewarding to go alone. It can be freeing to truly lose yourself in the music. And after all, you aren’t truly alone, you are surrounded by other fans singing along to the music.