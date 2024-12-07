How to Get Over the Fear of Posting Like an Influencer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Growing up alongside the rise of the internet, understanding how to use social media came naturally to me. As a kid, I always enjoyed making videos and playing around with different editing tools on apps like Musical.ly and Video Star to show my creative side. Although my love for creating still remains, I never considered taking this passion seriously as I often let my anxiety hold me back. However, recently I have been inspired by many small creators on Tik Tok to start posting content of my own. As I take my passion further, I want to share what has helped me gain confidence on my journey as a small content creator.

1. Consider Why You’re Anxious

I often find it helpful to think about why I’m anxious about posting in the first place. Most of the time it’s because I’m just starting out and therefore stepping out of my comfort zone to try new things. I’m now expressing myself on the internet in a way I haven’t before and posting content that is different from what I’ve shared in the past. I often worry that I will be judged for what I am posting or even the fact that I am even putting out content in the first place. However, I try to remind myself that for every person who doesn’t like my content, there will be someone who does. Additionally, this reminder is not always necessary as I have received a lot more positive feedback than negative, which is keeping me motivated.

2. Keep It Fun

While I have and will continue to make new goals I want to achieve from posting content on social media, it is key to remember why I started doing this. Before I took content creation seriously, it was a way to have fun in my free time. So no matter how many followers I gain, what matters most is that I do it because I enjoy it. At the end of the day, it is important to not overthink it. Your social media is for you and you should be posting content that you yourself would enjoy seeing on your for you page. Once I discovered what kinds of videos I liked watching the most, everything else fell into place. I often think about what I want to post next simply because posting has become one of my biggest hobbies.

3. Find Your Community

Over the past month or so since I’ve decided to post more regularly on Tik Tok. I’ve gained over 300 followers, many of whom are other small creators that have the same passion and goals as I do. While I don’t know these followers personally, I have been able to form relationships with them that resemble friendships. Simply liking and leaving kind comments on each other’s posts fosters a new sense of community that I didn’t know I could have. The support I receive from other passion-driven creators like myself makes me excited for every new video I post. More importantly, the connections we’ve made also allow us to learn from each other as we are all on this first time journey together. Similarly, I have even been able to join ambassador groups for several small businesses where I’ve met many amazing people.

Since I made the decision to take social media more seriously, my passion for content creation has continued to grow. Although it would be easy to let my fear and anxiety get the best of me, I know the joy and success I have experienced in one short month of posting is worth much more. Being true to myself and learning from others experiences not only gives me motivation but also the confidence that I too can become successful. With these ideas in mind, I hope others who might be hesitant about posting on social media are able to develop the same sense of confidence that I have gained whilst pursuing my passion for content creation.